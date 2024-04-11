Confirmed runners and riders for the three Grade 1s on day three of Aintree's Grand National meeting

King George winner Hewick is set to revert to hurdles at Aintree on Saturday when he will face 11 rivals in the Grade 1 JRL Group Liverpool Hurdle (3.05 ).

Shark Hanlon debated running Hewick in the same day's Randox Grand National, in which he would have carried top weight, but decided to target Thursday's William Hill Bowl instead.

However, the trainer was forced into another rethink because of the prospect of testing ground on day one and has declared the €850 bargain buy for the Liverpool Hurdle in the hope the ground dries out.

Gordon Elliott has not declared Stayers' Hurdle winner Teahupoo and Champion Hurdle runner-up Irish Point, but 12-year-old Sire Du Berlais will bid for a third straight success in the race.

Flooring Porter , who was second to Teahupoo last month, and Stayers' Hurdle disappointment Crambo also feature.

The Turners Mersey Novices' Hurdle (1.55 ) is the first of the three Grade 1s on Grand National day and features an intriguing runner with Caldwell Potter having his first start for Paul Nicholls since selling for a record-breaking fee of €740,000 at the Andy and Gemma Brown Dispersal Sale in February.

Caldwell Potter faces a strong challenge from Ireland in the nine-strong line-up with Elliott relying on Mares' Novices' Hurdle runner-up Brighterdaysahead and Staffordshire Knot while Willie Mullins sends out Ile Atlantique and Jimmy Du Seuil .

The Grade 1 My Pension Expert Maghull Novices' Chase (5.00 ) has attracted ten runners headed by Arkle second Found A Fifty .

Another key contender on the day for Elliott, Found A Fifty has run in four successive Grade 1 races, winning one and finishing runner-up in the other three.

Fellow Grade 1 winner Nickle Back , winner of the Scilly Isles at Sandown for trainer Sarah Humphrey, Libberty Hunter and Etalon are other notable contenders.

The closing Grade 2 Weatherbys nhstallions.co.uk Standard Open National Hunt Flat Race (5.35 ) is an almost all-British affair with Mister Meggit an interesting contender among the 19 runners. Jonjo O'Neill's six-year-old has claimed two decisive victories in the colours of the late Trevor Hemmings.

Mersey Novices' Hurdle runners and riders

Bugise Seagull Sean Bowen

Caldwell Potter Harry Cobden

Esprit Du Potier Derek Fox

Ile Atlantique TBC

Jimmy Du Seuil TBC

Josh The Boss Jamie Neild

Mahon's Way Rachael Blackmore

Staffordshire Knot TBC

Brighterdaysahead TBC

Liverpool Hurdle runners and riders

Botox Has Caoilin Quinn

Buddy One Jack Gilligan

Champ Jonjo O'Neill Jr

Crambo Jonathan Burke

Dashel Drasher Rex Dingle

Flooring Porter Keith Donoghue

Hewick Jordan Gainford

Hiddenvalley Lake Rachael Blackmore

Monkfish Paul Townend

Proschema Harry Skelton

Sire Du Berlais TBC

Strong Leader Sean Bowen

Maghull Novices' Chase runners and riders

Djelo Charlie Deutsch

Etalon Harry Skelton

Found A Fifty TBC

Hercule Du Seuil Mark Walsh

Libberty Hunter Harry Cobden

Master Chewy Tom Bellamy

Matata Sam Twiston-Davies

Nickle Back James Best

Quilixios Rachael Blackmore

Silent Approach Danny Mullins

