Confirmed runners and riders for the three Grade 1s on day three of Aintree's Grand National meeting
King George winner Hewick is set to revert to hurdles at Aintree on Saturday when he will face 11 rivals in the Grade 1 JRL Group Liverpool Hurdle (3.05).
Shark Hanlon debated running Hewick in the same day's Randox Grand National, in which he would have carried top weight, but decided to target Thursday's William Hill Bowl instead.
However, the trainer was forced into another rethink because of the prospect of testing ground on day one and has declared the €850 bargain buy for the Liverpool Hurdle in the hope the ground dries out.
Gordon Elliott has not declared Stayers' Hurdle winner Teahupoo and Champion Hurdle runner-up Irish Point, but 12-year-old Sire Du Berlais will bid for a third straight success in the race.
Flooring Porter, who was second to Teahupoo last month, and Stayers' Hurdle disappointment Crambo also feature.
The Turners Mersey Novices' Hurdle (1.55) is the first of the three Grade 1s on Grand National day and features an intriguing runner with Caldwell Potter having his first start for Paul Nicholls since selling for a record-breaking fee of €740,000 at the Andy and Gemma Brown Dispersal Sale in February.
Caldwell Potter faces a strong challenge from Ireland in the nine-strong line-up with Elliott relying on Mares' Novices' Hurdle runner-up Brighterdaysahead and Staffordshire Knot while Willie Mullins sends out Ile Atlantique and Jimmy Du Seuil.
The Grade 1 My Pension Expert Maghull Novices' Chase (5.00) has attracted ten runners headed by Arkle second Found A Fifty.
Another key contender on the day for Elliott, Found A Fifty has run in four successive Grade 1 races, winning one and finishing runner-up in the other three.
Fellow Grade 1 winner Nickle Back, winner of the Scilly Isles at Sandown for trainer Sarah Humphrey, Libberty Hunter and Etalon are other notable contenders.
The closing Grade 2 Weatherbys nhstallions.co.uk Standard Open National Hunt Flat Race (5.35) is an almost all-British affair with Mister Meggit an interesting contender among the 19 runners. Jonjo O'Neill's six-year-old has claimed two decisive victories in the colours of the late Trevor Hemmings.
Mersey Novices' Hurdle runners and riders
Bugise Seagull Sean Bowen
Caldwell Potter Harry Cobden
Esprit Du Potier Derek Fox
Ile Atlantique TBC
Jimmy Du Seuil TBC
Josh The Boss Jamie Neild
Mahon's Way Rachael Blackmore
Staffordshire Knot TBC
Brighterdaysahead TBC
Liverpool Hurdle runners and riders
Botox Has Caoilin Quinn
Buddy One Jack Gilligan
Champ Jonjo O'Neill Jr
Crambo Jonathan Burke
Dashel Drasher Rex Dingle
Flooring Porter Keith Donoghue
Hewick Jordan Gainford
Hiddenvalley Lake Rachael Blackmore
Monkfish Paul Townend
Proschema Harry Skelton
Sire Du Berlais TBC
Strong Leader Sean Bowen
Maghull Novices' Chase runners and riders
Djelo Charlie Deutsch
Etalon Harry Skelton
Found A Fifty TBC
Hercule Du Seuil Mark Walsh
Libberty Hunter Harry Cobden
Master Chewy Tom Bellamy
Matata Sam Twiston-Davies
Nickle Back James Best
Quilixios Rachael Blackmore
Silent Approach Danny Mullins
Read these next:
Confirmed runners and riders for the 2024 Grand National
Who will win the 2024 Grand National based on previous trends?
'He loves heavy ground and can outrun odds of 28-1' - your Aintree Grand National festival questions answered
Follow your favourites with our amazing Horse Tracker feature. Add up to 1,000 horses to your stable, filter them and keep up to date with automatic email alerts. Join Members' Club Ultimate now and never miss a winner again!
Published on 11 April 2024inGrand National festival
Last updated 10:54, 11 April 2024
- Who will win the 2024 Grand National based on previous trends?
- Confirmed runners and riders for the 2024 Grand National
- Four heavy-ground specialists who will relish testing conditions on day one of the Grand National meeting
- How to bet on the 2024 Grand National and the key factors you need to consider
- Grand National festival free bets: how to make the most of the new account sign-up offers from the best online bookmakers
- Who will win the 2024 Grand National based on previous trends?
- Confirmed runners and riders for the 2024 Grand National
- Four heavy-ground specialists who will relish testing conditions on day one of the Grand National meeting
- How to bet on the 2024 Grand National and the key factors you need to consider
- Grand National festival free bets: how to make the most of the new account sign-up offers from the best online bookmakers