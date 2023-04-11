Aintree expecting sustained rain which may prevent the need to water for Grand National meeting

Aintree's clerk of the course Sulekha Varma is expecting sustained rain throughout today and Wednesday which may prevent the need to water as Saturday's Grand National approaches.

The going on the Mildmay course was changed to good to soft, good in places. The National course is currently good to soft, and Varma is hoping for the arrival of further rain.

"We are good to soft, good in places, on the Mildmay course, and are good to soft on the National course, " said Varma. "The forecast has changed a little bit, we're expecting rain probably from lunchtime today, and then it gets windier and wetter as the day progresses. We'll then have rain through the night and tomorrow.

"The rain will be helpful, we need to see how much we get but the track is in a really good place at the moment and if it puts us in a place that sees us through the whole week without needing to irrigate, that would be great."

Speaking to the Racing Post, Varma said that "the absolute ideal for us is to start on Thursday on good to soft," with water to be added to the course if the indicated rain does not materialise.

"We take each day as it comes," she added. "It's not possible right now to make a firm plan for Friday [with regards to watering], so we'll take it day by day."

The Met Office has issued a yellow weather warning for high winds on Tuesday and that remains in place for Wednesday, with an 80 per cent chance of rain at lunchtime and in the evening on the latter.

The forecast for the three-day meeting remains mainly dry, with possible showers on Thursday afternoon. Tickets for National day are sold out, though tickets for the opening day and ladies day remain available.

