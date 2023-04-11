Bravemansgame to run in sole ownership of Bryan Drew in stellar Aintree Bowl field

John Dance has been removed as the joint-owner of Bravemansgame for Thursday’s Alder Hey Aintree Bowl Chase at Aintree after his company, Wealthtek LLP, was placed in special administration by the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) last week.

Dance, 48, owns King George VI Chase winner and Cheltenham Gold Cup second Bravemansgame with Bryan Drew. However, while Bravemansgame has been declared to run against five rivals in Thursday’s Grade 1, he will be owned solely by Drew and race in his orange and blue silks.

A spokesman for the BHA said on Tuesday: “The BHA can confirm that Bravemansgame will be able to take his place in the Alder Hey Aintree Bowl Chase having been declared in the sole ownership of Mr Bryan Drew. We continue to liaise with Mr Dance and relevant authorities regarding the FCA’s ongoing investigation.”

Since Wealthtek was shut down, Dance, a prominent owner, breeder and race sponsor, has not had any runners in his silks. James Horton, Dance’s private trainer, does not have any entries for the owner, aside from early closing entries.

Wealthtek, which also has the trading names of Malloch Melville and Vertem Asset Management, was ordered to stop all regulated activity last Tuesday and special administrators were ordered in last Thursday following the discovery of “serious regulatory and operational issues” by the FCA, the financial watchdog.

A special administration is classified by the FCA as “a modified insolvency procedure for certain investment firms” with the insolvency firm in charge of the process set to make an “assessment of the client money and assets associated with WealthTek” before contacting Wealthtek clients.

In addition to Bravemansgame, Shishkin, Ahoy Senor, A Plus Tard, Conflated and Ga Law were declared for an Aintree blockbuster.

The field have won 15 Grade 1 races between them and Bravemansgame is in a battle for favouritism with Shishkin, who was a running-on second in last month's Ryanair Chase.

He will be trying the 3m1f trip for the first time and faces some established Grade 1-winning stayers, including the Gold Cup second Bravemansgame and Ahoy Senor.

Bravemansgame dominantly won the King George on Boxing Day and came well clear with Galopin Des Champs in the Gold Cup, only fading after the last. This sharper track promises to suit the eight-year-old, though he was tailed off in the Mildmay at this meeting 12 months ago.

Ahoy Senor was the five-length winner of the Mildmay and after a low-key start to this campaign he returned to winning ways in the Cotswold Chase at Cheltenham in January. He was travelling well in the lead when falling in the Gold Cup but will be without his regular partner Derek Fox, who has not ridden since a fall on Thursday. Brian Hughes is booked to ride.

Ireland have two strong representatives, including the Gold Cup third Conflated, who won the Grade 1 Savills Chase over Christmas and finished second in last year's race behind Clan Des Obeaux.

Henry de Bromhead also sends over A Plus Tard, who was all but brought down by the fall of Ahoy Senor in the Gold Cup.

Alder Hey Aintree Bowl runners and riders

Ahoy Senor Brian Hughes

A Plus Tard Rachael Blackmore

Bravemansgame Harry Cobden

Conflated TBC

Ga Law Jonathan Burke

Shishkin Nico de Boinville

Read these next:

is our unmissable email newsletter available exclusively to . Chris Cook, a four-time Racing Reporter of the Year award winner, provides his take on the day's biggest stories and tips for the upcoming racing every morning from Monday to Friday. Not a Members' Club Ultimate subscriber? Click to join today and also receive our Ultimate Daily emails plus our full range of fantastic website and newspaper content.