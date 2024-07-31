Visit Qatar to become title sponsors of Glorious Goodwood in multi-year deal

The relationship between Glorious Goodwood and Qatar has been extended with the meeting set to be sponsored by Visit Qatar from next year.

Since 2015, Glorious Goodwood has been backed by the Qatar Racing and Equestrian Club, which also sponsors the Prix de l'Arc de Triomphe meeting at Longchamp in October. That ten-year agreement led to prize-money increasing at Glorious Goodwood, initially to £4.5 million.

Under the new partnership, described by the track as still being the "biggest single sponsorship deal in British racing", Visit Qatar, the main arm of the country's tourism board, will become the title sponsor of the meeting next year, which extends to the feature race on each of the five days.

"I would like to take this opportunity to thank Qatar Racing and Equestrian Club for their enormous contribution to the Qatar Goodwood Festival and to British racing," said the Duke of Richmond, chairman of Goodwood racecourse.

"We're thrilled to announce our partnership with Visit Qatar and we are very much looking forward to working with them to continue to take our iconic race week to a new level."

To mark the deal, the Duke of Richmond presented Sheikh Joaan Bin Hamad Al Thani, the brother of Qatar's Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, with a framed photo of Al Ghadeer, who won Wednesday's Qatar International Stakes for Purebred Arabians in his Al Shaqab colours. Al Anoud carried the same silks to victory in the 1m2f fillies' handicap later on the card.

Saad bin Ali Al Kharji, chair of Visit Qatar, said: "Building on the legacy of the Qatar Racing and Equestrian Club, we're pleased to announce the renewal of a multi-year partnership with Goodwood racecourse.

"This milestone reflects our dedication to continue showcasing Qatar's vibrant culture and distinctive offerings to a global audience. We look forward to the opportunities this partnership will bring, further solidifying Qatar's positioning in the international sporting world."

Last month, it was revealed the Qatar Investment and Project Development Holding Company (Qipco) would not be extending its backing of the King George VI and Queen Elizabeth Stakes, Newmarket's Guineas festival or the British Champions Series.

While Qipco decided to end its long-time backing of those events at the end of this year, it has extended its headline sponsorship of British Champions Day, and its role as an official partner of Ascot, until 2026.

