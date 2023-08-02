'She couldn't find her feet' - Nashwa repeat Nassau Stakes bid undone by going says Thady Gosden

Connections of Nashwa said she struggled to "find her feet" on the soft ground at Goodwood after finishing third under Hollie Doyle in her defence of the Qatar Nassau Stakes.

The Classic-winning four-year-old was stepping back up to a mile and two furlongs after bouncing back to form over a mile in the Falmouth Stakes last time. She pressed the leaders before finishing half a length behind Above The Curve and a length behind Al Husn, who beat her in a Group 3 at Newcastle in June.

"All things considered, she travelled into the race well but you can't really quicken on ground like this – she couldn't find her feet," said joint-trainer Thady Gosden. "It just sucked the class out of her but she ran on very well. Hollie gave her a brilliant ride but she just couldn't quite show that brilliance that we've seen before."

Gosden added: "We could possibly see her over a mile next. She's got lots of speed and is a strong filly now – she's matured from three to four."

Owned by Imad Alsagar, Nashwa was bidding to win back-to-back runnings of the Nassau Stakes after beating Aristia by a length and three-quarters last season.

"There was no pace early on, but she relaxed beautifully," said Doyle. "They got racing early enough coming down the hill and I was trying to sit and hold on to her for as long as I could. I went there with a double handful at the two-pole, a furlong and a half out went to win my race, pushed the button and she quickened.

"In the final furlong, she lacked a bit of stamina. Possibly she’s getting quicker. It’s happened a few times now and even today I rode her the opposite way round and she might have just confirmed what we thought. But the winner is obviously very good as she’s beaten us twice, so we can’t take anything away from her."

Read these next:

'Remarkable filly' Al Husn upsets Nassau Stakes big guns to give Jim Crowley more Group 1 glory at Goodwood

Expert jury: what did you make of the Nassau Stakes and how the race unfolded at Goodwood?

A royal St Leger hope? 'Tenacious' Desert Hero 6-1 for Classic after Gordon Stakes success

Sign up to receive On The Nose , our essential daily newsletter, from the Racing Post. Your unmissable morning feed, direct to your email inbox every morning.