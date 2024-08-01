The highlights

Let's get stuck into today's action and here's the three key things to look out for at Glorious Goodwood this afternoon.

1. Kieran Shoemark and Emily Upjohn in the Qatar Nassau Stakes

Filling the void that is Frankie Dettori was never going to be easy and Kieran Shoemark will look to land a first Group 1 as stable jockey to John and Thady Gosden in the day's feature. He rides the morning favourite Emily Upjohn who was only beaten half a length at the top level in the Pretty Polly. It could be a huge day for the jockey and Catherine Macrae has more on that here.

Jan Brueghel: exciting talent Credit: Patrick McCann (racingpost.com/photos)

2. Leger contender Jan Brueghel

The first tip on the blog comes from me – I think Jan Brueghel will become favourite for the St Leger just after 3.00pm. The twice-raced unbeaten colt for Aidan O'Brien puts his credentials for the final Classic of the season on the line in the John Pearce Racing Gordon Stakes (3.00). He looks hard to beat and our preview is worth a read.

3. Haaland hope

The Strikin Viking gets his name as a homage to Manchester City's star striker Erling Haaland and plenty fancy him to get on the scoresheet in the Markel Richmond Stakes (2.25). He has also featured in the summer transfer window, having been bought from City-supporting syndicate Middleham Park by the emerging Wathnan Racing. Further on this race here.

There is another football link in the 5f handicap (4.45) with favourite Kendall Roy owned by ex-Liverpool and Rangers winger Ryan Kent.