Glorious Goodwood: day three updates, market movers, non-runners and tips - Group 1 Nassau the day's feature race
Summary
- Eight races on day three of Glorious Goodwood 2024 (1.50-5.55)
- Emily Upjohn and Opera Singer clash in the Group 1 Nassau Stakes (3.35)
- Also on the card: Group 2 Richmond Stakes (2.25) and Group 2 Gordon Stakes (3.00)
- Get in touch with your fancies and views on day three: email us at liveblog@racingpost.com
The highlights
Let's get stuck into today's action and here's the three key things to look out for at Glorious Goodwood this afternoon.
1. Kieran Shoemark and Emily Upjohn in the Qatar Nassau Stakes
Filling the void that is Frankie Dettori was never going to be easy and Kieran Shoemark will look to land a first Group 1 as stable jockey to John and Thady Gosden in the day's feature. He rides the morning favourite Emily Upjohn who was only beaten half a length at the top level in the Pretty Polly. It could be a huge day for the jockey and Catherine Macrae has more on that here.
2. Leger contender Jan Brueghel
The first tip on the blog comes from me – I think Jan Brueghel will become favourite for the St Leger just after 3.00pm. The twice-raced unbeaten colt for Aidan O'Brien puts his credentials for the final Classic of the season on the line in the John Pearce Racing Gordon Stakes (3.00). He looks hard to beat and our preview is worth a read.
3. Haaland hope
The Strikin Viking gets his name as a homage to Manchester City's star striker Erling Haaland and plenty fancy him to get on the scoresheet in the Markel Richmond Stakes (2.25). He has also featured in the summer transfer window, having been bought from City-supporting syndicate Middleham Park by the emerging Wathnan Racing. Further on this race here.
There is another football link in the 5f handicap (4.45) with favourite Kendall Roy owned by ex-Liverpool and Rangers winger Ryan Kent.
Non-runners
Take note ahead of tomorrow. There is a notable non-runner with King George contender Jasour to miss the Group 2 sprint with a cut leg.
Here are the horses that will not go to post on Thursday.
1.50
7 Per Contra (going)
10 Blake (going)
13 Aviemore (going)
4.10
6 Defence Missile (going)
5.20
1 Amica (going)
5.55
2 Cerulean Bay (going)
4 Mount Teide (going)
20 Diddy Man (going)
Going update
The going at Goodwood is good to firm after the track missed the thunderstorms overnight. The track added 5mm of watering on the straight on Wednesday night with conditions to be warm and sunny through racing.
Speaking just before 8am, clerk of the course Ed Arkell said: "We missed all the rain last night and the going remains good to firm. Overall it's 7.7 on the GoingStick, which is where we started yesterday. We're set for a fine day with a ten to 15 per cent chance of a shower later on."
Today's schedule
There are eight races to look forward to at Goodwood this afternoon. Here's what's in store:
- 1.50: Coral Kincsem Handicap, 1m2f
- 2.25: Markel Richmond Stakes (Group 2), 6f
- 3.00: John Pearce Racing Gordon Stakes (Group 3), 1m4f
- 3.35: Qatar Nassau Stakes (Group 1), 1m2f
- 4.10: Jaeger-Lecoultre Nursery Handicap, 7f
- 4.45: Buccellati Handicap, 5f
- 5.20: Tatler British EBF Maiden Fillies' Stakes, 7f
- 5.55: HKJC World Pool Handicap, 1m
Welcome
It is day three of Glorious Goodwood and we've got another afternoon of Group 1 action to look forward to.
The Qatar Nassau Stakes at 3.35 is the key race with Britain and Ireland's top yards going head to head. Aidan O'Brien runs Opera Singer, while Emily Upjohn represents John and Thady Gosden.
Other highlights include the two-year-old Group 2, the Markel Richmond Stakes (2.25), and promising middle-distance horses star in the John Pearce Racing Gordon Stakes (3.00).
We will have you covered across the afternoon on the live blog, with everything you need to know as well as tips and insight. Remember you can contact us via email on liveblog@racingpost.com. We'd love to hear from you.