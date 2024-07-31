Is this the day Kieran Shoemark's luck finally turns as Emily Upjohn takes on the youngsters in mouthwatering Nassau?

Group 1 glory would be welcomed by all riding at Glorious Goodwood but it is hard to imagine anyone would cherish success in the Qatar Nassau Stakes more than Kieran Shoemark .

Stepping into Frankie Dettori's shoes at Clarehaven has proved no easy task. Shoemark headed into the summer with just two Listed successes from a handful of big-race opportunities for John and Thady Gosden, but a Group 3 victory at Ascot on Saturday could be a sign that bigger things await and the time may have come for that elusive first Group 1 success of the year.

If today is to be the day, Shoemark will need Emily Upjohn at her very best. She leads the field in official ratings, but only three five-year-olds have come out on top since the turn of the century and she must buck that trend on her first start at Goodwood.