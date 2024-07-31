Racing Post logo
Search icon
Menu icon
Horse icon
next race
18:40 GalwayHorse icon
FREE BETS
Check out all our Offers on our Free Bets pages
Offer
Digital NewspaperHorse TrackerFree BetsMy BookmakersSubscribe
icon
Log In
icon
Racing Post logo
Horse iconnext race off
Chevron down
Menu icon
Horse icon
next race
18:40 GalwayHorse icon
FREE BETS
Check out all our Offers on our Free Bets pages
Offer
  • MoreChevron down
PartialLogo
Previews
premium

Is this the day Kieran Shoemark's luck finally turns as Emily Upjohn takes on the youngsters in mouthwatering Nassau?

Kieran Shoemark: two rides on World Cup night
Kieran Shoemark: bidding for Group 1 glory on Emily UpjohnCredit: Mark Cranham (racingpost.com/photos)

Group 1 glory would be welcomed by all riding at Glorious Goodwood but it is hard to imagine anyone would cherish success in the Qatar Nassau Stakes more than Kieran Shoemark.

Stepping into Frankie Dettori's shoes at Clarehaven has proved no easy task. Shoemark headed into the summer with just two Listed successes from a handful of big-race opportunities for John and Thady Gosden, but a Group 3 victory at Ascot on Saturday could be a sign that bigger things await and the time may have come for that elusive first Group 1 success of the year.

If today is to be the day, Shoemark will need Emily Upjohn at her very best. She leads the field in official ratings, but only three five-year-olds have come out on top since the turn of the century and she must buck that trend on her first start at Goodwood.

Read the full story

Read award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing, with exclusive news, interviews, columns, investigations, stable tours and subscriber-only emails.

Subscribe to unlock
  • Racing Post digital newspaper (worth over £100 per month)
  • Award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing
  • Expert tips from the likes of Tom Segal and Paul Kealy
  • Replays and results analysis from all UK and Irish racecourses
  • Form study tools including the Pro Card and Horse Tracker
  • Extensive archive of statistics covering horses, trainers, jockeys, owners, pedigree and sales data
Subscribe

Already a subscriber?Log in

author image
Reporter

Published on inPreviews

Last updated

iconCopy
more inPreviews
more inBetting offers
more inPreviews
more inBetting offers