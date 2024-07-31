- More
Is this the day Kieran Shoemark's luck finally turns as Emily Upjohn takes on the youngsters in mouthwatering Nassau?
Group 1 glory would be welcomed by all riding at Glorious Goodwood but it is hard to imagine anyone would cherish success in the Qatar Nassau Stakes more than Kieran Shoemark.
Stepping into Frankie Dettori's shoes at Clarehaven has proved no easy task. Shoemark headed into the summer with just two Listed successes from a handful of big-race opportunities for John and Thady Gosden, but a Group 3 victory at Ascot on Saturday could be a sign that bigger things await and the time may have come for that elusive first Group 1 success of the year.
If today is to be the day, Shoemark will need Emily Upjohn at her very best. She leads the field in official ratings, but only three five-year-olds have come out on top since the turn of the century and she must buck that trend on her first start at Goodwood.
- Watch: Glorious Goodwood day three preview and tipping show with top tipsters Paul Kealy and Tom Segal
- Aamilah Aswat bids to follow in Khadijah Mellah's footsteps by riding a dream winner in Magnolia Cup charity race
- Wolverhampton: Racing League table-toppers The East looking to repel chasing pack in feature sprint handicap
- 3.00 Goodwood: 'I'd be hopeful he can go close' - can St Leger contender Jan Brueghel remain unbeaten for Aidan O'Brien and Ryan Moore?
- 2.25 Goodwood: 'We think he's pretty talented' - can The Strikin Viking score in Group 2 company for new owners Wathnan?
- Claim up to £545 in free bets and bonuses for day three at the Galway festival
- Get £20 in Glorious Goodwood free bets with Ladbrokes for day two's races
- Day two Glorious Goodwood betting offer: get £40 in free bets when you bet just £10 with Sky Bet
- Betfair Glorious Goodwood betting offer for day two: claim £50 in free bets when you bet just £10
- Get a total of £245 from the leading bookmakers for day two of Glorious Goodwood
