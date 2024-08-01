King George contender Jasour ruled out of Glorious Goodwood after suffering gallops injury

Clive Cox has announced Jasour will not run in Friday's Group 2 King George Qatar Stakes (3.35 ) at Glorious Goodwood after suffering a cut to his forearm following a fall on the gallops.

The three-year-old, who was a general 15-2 shot for the race after being supplemented by connections on Saturday, unshipped his work-rider during a morning workout in Lambourn on Wednesday and suffered a cut and some bruising.

Cox said: "He stumbled pulling up yesterday and unshipped his rider. Unfortunately he's taken a tumble and cut his forearm, which has quite a lot of bruising and it's deteriorated overnight. We've worked with people on it, but I'm afraid it's not okay to go racing.

"He'll probably be fine in two or three days but not tomorrow. Him and the rider will be okay, but it's a sad thing to happen. We wouldn't have supplemented him if we had a crystal ball. Unfortunately these things happen and racehorses have a habit of doing things.

"He'll have a quiet week and we'll take it there. He's been ridden this morning in a gentle exercise, but putting him under a saddle we realised we couldn't precede."

Cox is still represented in the King George Qatar Stakes by Kerdos . He was fifth in the King Charles III Stakes at Royal Ascot and renews rivalry with winner Asfoora , third Big Evs and fourth Believing .

