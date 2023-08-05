'I want to ride with flair and passion, which is why Quickthorn was massive' - Tom Marquand crowned top Goodwood jockey

Tom Marquand, part of the team that decided racing could not continue at Goodwood on Saturday, was still able to leave the track with a smile on his face after being crowned top jockey for the five-day fixture.

He rode four winners at the Qatar-sponsored meeting and stole the show from the front on Quickthorn in Tuesday's Goodwood Cup before another accomplished ride on Desert Hero in the Gordon Stakes on Thursday.

"It's great," he said. "It's been a good week. Coming to big meetings, you walk away with one winner and, when you start, that's obviously a big deal. But the further you go through your career, you want to put your name on the placard. It's great.

"I grew up at Richard Hannon's as an apprentice and Goodwood was a big, big deal. You only have to look at the table on the wall to see how many times Richard Hannon snr won it, and obviously Richard jnr after, so it's always been something you would have your eyes on from when you are an apprentice."

Tom Marquand speaks with royal racing manager John Warren after Desert Hero's Gordon Stakes success Credit: Edward Whitaker

Marquand also won Saturday's Lillie Langtry Stakes on Sumo Sam and landed the Glorious Stakes on Hamish 24 hours earlier, but was still getting a kick out of his first two winners of the week.

"Quickhorn was a massive thrill," he added. "Obviously with him it was plan A – and plan A only – and I was always going to do it, and everybody knew I was going to do it. It was pretty special.

"As a jockey, I'm always conscious that you don't want to fall into that lull of if you're riding 140-150 horses a month, you can very easily just sort of go into an autonomous routine and you go out, you get on, you canter down, you jump out the stalls, and you can end up riding without any flair or passion.

"I think it's important to make sure that you ride like you enjoy it, because you do enjoy it. Quickthorn showcased that and then, being able to go opposite and ride with a bit of playfulness in the opposite regard on Desert Hero the next day, it makes it fun as a jockey.

"I know that ultimately you have one job and that is to win and get it done, but sometimes by making sure you're enjoying it, it can actually be the way to ride best."

Ralph Beckett earned the top trainer title with three winners, beating John Quinn, who also enjoyed three winners, on countback of placed horses.

