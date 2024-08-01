Goodwood set to water before fourth day with thunderstorms likely to miss the course

Clerk of the course Ed Arkell said officials would water on Thursday evening as the track prepared for more hot weather on day four of the Glorious Goodwood meeting.

The going was good to firm on Thursday and Arkell believed the track was likely to miss the thunderstorms forecast for the north of the area.

"The times would suggest we're still at good to firm," he said. "Obviously, it's quickened up a bit throughout the day because it's been very warm. It's cooling off now and we've got some fairly significant thunderstorms running just north of us, but I don't think we're going to get them.

"There's a risk between now and about nine o'clock this evening. We're going to put 5mm from the mile down to the top-bottom bend intersection, then 5mm from the five-furlong start down the straight, and we'll water the bends this evening as well."

Arkell added: "The weather tomorrow looks dry, warm and sunny."

Friday's feature event is the King George Qatar Stakes (3.35 ) in which the King Charles III Stakes winner Asfoora will take on a stacked field including Big Evs, Believing and Starlust.

