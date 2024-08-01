Racing Post logo
TippingPlay of the day

Paul Kealy's Glorious Goodwood day 4 racing tips: Friday's play of the day

Midnight Rumble

5.20 Goodwood

Midnight Rumble is a horse I've been following and he must go close in the 1m3f handicap (5.20).

I got the impression both he and winner Blake would remain very well handicapped after their first and second at Sandown on Eclipse day. Midnight Rumble was arguably given too much to do there, running on late and pulling nearly four lengths clear of a subsequent winner in third.

There was a bit of a doubt about the ground with him there, and this better surface should suit, while Blake, who is also in the field, was a ground-related non-runner on Wednesday and may need rain to take part here.

Silk
Midnight Rumble17:20 Goodwood
View Racecard
Jky: David Probert Tnr: Alan King
Commercial notice: This article contains affiliate links. Offers are handpicked and come from operators that our experts have first-hand experience of. Opening an account via one of these links will earn revenue for the Racing Post, which will be used to continue producing our award-winning coverage of horseracing.

