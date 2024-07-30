Going news

Goodwood: going is xxx Credit: Edward Whitaker (racingpost.com/photos)

The ground at Goodwood is officially good but could change to good to firm later in the day, according to clerk of the course Ed Arkell.

Conditions changed overnight from good, good to soft in places while it is set to be a dry, sunny and warm day on the South Downs on Tuesday with highs of 27C.

Speaking just before 8am, Arkell told the Racing Post: "We changed it to good this morning and it should be another warm and sunny day. Looking back over the past few days, it's been quickening up slowly and I wouldn't be surprised if good to firm came into the description."

