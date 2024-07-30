- More
Glorious Goodwood day one: live updates, market movers, non-runners and tips
Summary
- Glorious Goodwood kicks off with a top-class seven-race card, starting at 1.50
- Highlight is the Group 1 Goodwood Cup (3.35); Gold Cup winner Kyprios odds-on
- Seven-year-old Kinross seeks a third Group 2 Lennox Stakes (3.00) victory over 7f
- The Parthenon withdrawn from Vintage Stakes (2.25); Aomori City is now favourite
- Get in touch with your Goodwood views, news and fancies at liveblog@racingpost.com
Going news
The ground at Goodwood is officially good but could change to good to firm later in the day, according to clerk of the course Ed Arkell.
Conditions changed overnight from good, good to soft in places while it is set to be a dry, sunny and warm day on the South Downs on Tuesday with highs of 27C.
Speaking just before 8am, Arkell told the Racing Post: "We changed it to good this morning and it should be another warm and sunny day. Looking back over the past few days, it's been quickening up slowly and I wouldn't be surprised if good to firm came into the description."
Non-runners
Overnight Vintage Stakes favourite The Parthenon is among the non-runners on Tuesday. His absence has led to Godolphin's Aomori City now heading the betting at 3-1.
1.50
1 Sir Busker (going)
2.25
6 The Parthenon (going)
3.35
6 Thashkhan (going)
5.55
3 Star Of Lady M (going)
Today's schedule
There are eight races to kick off Glorious Goodwood, the first four are live on ITV.
1.50: Coral Chesterfield Cup, 1m4f
2.25: HKJC World Pool Vintage Stakes (Group 2), 7f
3.00: HKJC World Pool Lennox Stakes (Group 2), 7f
3.35: Al Shaqab Goodwood Cup Stakes (Group 1), 2m
4.10: Coral Racing Club, 5f
4.45: British Stallion Studs EBF Maiden Stakes, 6f
5.20: Ridgeview Fillies' Handicap, 1m
5.55: HKJC World Pool British EBF Fillies' Handicap, 6f
Welcome to Goodwood
It has taken almost eight months but the sizzling British summer has finally arrived, and what better way to mark it than Glorious Goodwood.
The five-day Flat racing extravaganza kicks off today with the Al Shaqab Goodwood Cup Stakes (3.35) the day's highlight. Sensational stayer Kyprios heads the betting and is odds-on favourite to follow up his Gold Cup win at Royal Ascot. Elsewhere, Kinross faces new opposition as he seeks a third HKJC World Pool Lennox Stakes (3.00) victory. It all kicks off with the Coral Chesterfield Cup Handicap at 1.50.
This blog is the place to take you to heart of the action. Get the gossip from Goodwood from our experts on course and, of course, some fine day one tipping and analysis throughout the afternoon.
Nevertheless, we welcome your input so please do email in to us at liveblog@racingpost.com or feel free to contact me directly on X via @JamesStevens180.