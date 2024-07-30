- More
Glorious Goodwood: big gamble on as ex-Liverpool winger's runner cut from 20-1 to 5-1 - plus day one build-up, insight and tips
Summary
- Glorious Goodwood kicks off with a top-class eight-race card, starting at 1.50
- Highlight is the Group 1 Goodwood Cup (3.35); Gold Cup winner Kyprios odds-on
- Seven-year-old Kinross seeks a third Group 2 Lennox Stakes (3.00) victory over 7f
- The Parthenon withdrawn from Vintage Stakes (2.25); big gamble on Ryan Kent-owned Tiger Mask
- Rosallion, ante-post favourite for the Group 1 Sussex Stakes tomorrow, misses the race
- Send us your Goodwood views, news and fancies at liveblog@racingpost.com
Hotshot Harry
Harry Wilson, one of our resident tipsters who loves nothing more than a big festival, is again in the hotseat in Cracking the Puzzle, and he fancies Take Heart in the opener at 1.50. The Irish raider has been well supported (8-1 at the time of writing), and here's what Harry had to say about his chances:
Harry's tip: Take Heart
Take Heart has been on the improve since stepped up to 1m2f last year, comfortably landing a handicap at Naas before finishing little more than three lengths behind Crystal Black, who has won three times since (including the Duke of Edinburgh Stakes at Royal Ascot) and is now rated 26lb higher. He has posted career-best Racing Post Ratings on his last three starts, including when going down by just half a length to a subsequent winner, and his run in the John Smith's Cup last time can be marked up as he was forced to sit last from a wide draw. I think he'll be seen to better effect on a sounder surface here and a 1lb drop for last time can only help matters.
You can get all of Harry's tips for day one at Glorious Goodwood here.
Views before the opener
By Jonathan Harding, live at Goodwood
Horses are just leaving the parade ring before the opening race. It is one of the more peaceful areas on the course, with the stables in a shaded area.
Plenty of activity before the opener. Half the bookmakers are fortunate to be in an area shaded by the grandstand, the other half not so much. It is still swelteringly hot.
'This looked the next logical step'
The big-race action at Glorious Goodwood gets under way in less than 30 minutes, with the Coral Chesterfield Cup Handicap (1.50) kicking things off on the Downs.
Enjfaar is set to go off favourite, and here's what connections have to say about his chances.
Angus Gold, racing manager to Shadwell Estates, owners of Enfjaar, said: "He's looking good. He's come back really well with his two wins this year and won impressively at York the other day. This looked the next logical step, but it's a different sort of track to what he's run on recently."
Major market move for Kent's Tiger Mask
Just under an hour before the racing gets under way and the day's big gamble is for a horse owned by former Liverpool and Rangers winger Ryan Kent.
His two-year-old runner Tiger Mask gave him just a second winner in Britain when scoring at Ascot a fortnight ago. He has been cut into 5-1 (from 20) to give the footballer, now with Turkish side Fenerbahce, a major Group 2 win in the HKJC World Pool Vintage Stakes (2.25).
The market changed significantly after overnight favourite The Parthenon was withdrawn due to the going earlier this morning but BetVictor have seen an interesting move on the Karl Burke-trained Havana Grey colt.
BetVictor's spokesperson Sam Boswell said: "Tiger Mask would be the most interesting move of the day from our trading room even with the impact of The Parthenon being withdrawn.
"On the face of the ratings, this Havana Grey colt has to find plenty to win but the Ascot win was visually impressive and plenty seem keen on his chances here."
Burke described Tiger Mask as a "very nice horse" in the Racing Post preview of the Vintage, which you can read here.
He said: "We're happy with him and he's a very progressive horse. I'd been toying with running him in the nursery at the meeting, but it's likely to be a full field and we feel his maiden form looks as good as the others he's taking on. We're going to give it a go to see where we stand, but he's a very nice horse."
Kent has previously been called a "mad" racing fan, having been buying young prospects at the sales last season including a Sea The Stars filly trained by John and Thady Gosden.
'It's heaven' - Ed Chamberlin primed for Glorious Goodwood
By Jonathan Harding, live at Goodwood
ITV Racing will be at Glorious Goodwood for all five days of the action and its lead presenter Ed Chamberlin is excited for the week.
He said: "This week's very different for us and ITV. It's about as fun and relaxed a week of the year as there is, although you never know what stories might break.
"Royal Ascot is intense with seven races every day, on air doing the royal procession from 1pm to 6.30pm, but today I'm on air from 1.30pm until 4pm, which is heaven.
"The racing today is brilliant. We start with a competitive betting race. Kinross is a household name and then Kyprios likewise in the Goodwood Cup. It's a proper ITV day in the sunshine and Goodwood were due a bit of luck with the weather."
Chamberlin will be joined by Francesca Cumani, Jason Weaver, Leonna Mayor, Matt Chapman and Luke Harvey while Richard Hoiles and Mark Johnson are on commentary duty.
NAP of the day
By Dave Randall, Live Tipster
Expert tipster Dave Randall is joining in the coverage providing tips and insight. What better way to start than his NAP for the afternoon's proceedings.
The opening race of Glorious Goodwood sees Enfjaar trading out on his own at around 3-1 favouritism with a break to around 8-1 the likes of Bystander and Tony Montana.
Enfjaar entered the tracker when showing Group-race potential in readily defying a penalty over a mile at Chelmsford in May 2023. A couple of disappointing efforts followed on turf, but he has got right back on track in his last three starts, including when winning back at Chelmsford over today's longer 1m2f trip and then following up in the John Smith's Cup earlier this month. The Lope De Vega gelding registered a Racing Post Rating (RPR) of 113 and clearly has every chance of registering a hat-trick from a 6lb higher rating of 105.
An awkward draw in stall 13, if wanting to race prominently once again, is the potential downside to his claims at cramped odds, though. There is little obvious out-and-out pace in this race and Enfjaar wouldn't want to get trapped out wide in a race with a modest tempo.
There are a few options if looking for alternatives, but on a World Pool day an each-way bet on King's Code on the Tote is advised. The four-year-old is representing an in-form David Evans, and Sean D Bowen is claiming 3lb in the saddle. Evans is 4-22 (18%) in the past 14 days and Bowen is 2-10 (20% +£6.13) when riding for Evans. The ground has already dried out to good at Goodwood and King's Code is another prominent runner who should have every chance of gaining a handy position from stall eight.
The Saxon Warrior gelding features off a mark of 90, dropping back in trip, having registered an RPR of 99 when second over an extended 1m2f at York on good ground in May. On a strict line through the winner Botanical the selection has the beating of Enfjaar in receipt of 15lb before factoring in Bowen's claim.
King's Code 1pt EW NAP on the Tote World Pool (3 places) - 1.50 Goodwood
The Racing Post has you covered for tips across the day. Members can read Pricewise selections here while the red-hot Harry Wilson has free tips available for every race.
Rosallion reaction
Some live reaction from the Richard Hannon stable after hot favourite Rosallion was declared a non-runner in Wednesday's Sussex Stakes earlier on.
The trainer posted on X: "We're very disappointed to release the news that Rosallion will be a non-runner in the Sussex Stakes tomorrow at Goodwood.
"He's got a slight respiratory infection, and just isn't himself at home. It wasn't a difficult decision to make, considering how incredible he has been for the whole yard and how much he means to the team and to his owner. We have to put his welfare at the very top of our priorities.
"He will miss this one, but there's still a big chunk of the season to come, where he'll be able to be the horse we all know and love."
Liam Headd has more on the story here.
Happy and Glorious
Award-winning photographer Edward Whitaker has been out and about before racing. Here's what's going on.
One to watch
We looked at the leading jockeys and trainers over the last five years earlier in the day, but there is a course specialist making an appearance with Lord Riddiford 4-5 at Glorious Goodwood.
He will look to win the 5f handicap (4.10) for a fourth consecutive year for John and Sean Quinn with Hollie Doyle taking the ride. She won on him here in 2021.
And they're off
By Jonathan Harding at Goodwood
Racegoers are on track and raring to go for day one of Glorious Goodwood.
A few racegoers were slowly away at a track that favours front-running tactics. "This is my favourite week of the year," said one gentleman. Hard to disagree.
No jacket required
By Jonathan Harding, live at Goodwood
Due to the warm weather Goodwood is "embracing a more relaxed dress code" so jackets can be removed. Temperatures are forecast to reach 27C on Tuesday afternoon.
And at Galway...
It is day two of the Galway festival over in the west of Ireland and the Colm Quinn BMW Mile Handicap (7.10) is the big race there. You can read David Jennings' tips for Galway as well as Goodwood here.
There was an extraordinary story at the track on Monday as owner-rider David Dunsdon came out of retirement to win on 50-1 Sirius in the feature. More on that here.
Rosallion misses Sussex Stakes
Some breaking news to bring you. Rosallion will miss Wednesday's Sussex Stakes with a respiratory infection. He was the hot favourite for the week's big mile race.
Henry Longfellow, who was behind him in the St James's Palace Stakes at Royal Ascot, is the new favourite.
We will bring you more news and reaction when we have it.
What's happening on course?
Jonathan Harding is reporting at Goodwood today and here's what's caught his eye this morning . . .
Racegoers queuing before the gates open at 11am on a scorching day.
Goodwood caters for several sports and we have Olympics commentary coming through the speakers and on screens around the track.
Jonathan Harding has found the answer to the million dollar question: how much does a pint of beer cost? The answer is £7.65 for a pint of Brixton lager.
Leading jockeys and trainers
Goodwood is a unique track probably best known for its long downhill run-in with a sublime backdrop. A track like this makes course specialists invaluable and here are the leading jockeys and trainers at the course in the last five years, and all appear on today's racecard.
Jockeys
|Jockey
|Wins-Rides
|Strike-rate
|William Buick
|39-182
|21 per cent
|Oisin Murphy
|35-182
|19 per cent
|Tom Marquand
|33-209
|16 per cent
|Jim Crowley
|23-149
|15 per cent
|James Doyle
|15-98
|15 per cent
Trainers
|Trainer
|Wins-Runners
|Strike-rate
|Andrew Balding
|39-231
|17 per cent
|William Haggas
|26-125
|21 per cent
|Richard Hannon
|22-229
|10 per cent
|Ralph Beckett
|16-127
|13 per cent
|Charlie Appleby
|15-55
|27 per cent
Paddy Power market movers
Goodwood Cup favourite Kyprios is one of the shortest favourites of the week but is continuing to attract interest with Paddy Power.
Here's this morning's all-important market movers:
1.50: Dual Identity 11-1 (from 14)
2.25: Tiger Mask 7-1 (from 17-2)
3.00: Kinross 16-5 (from 100-30)
3.35: Kyprios 2-5 (from 4-9)
Going news
The ground at Goodwood is officially good but could change to good to firm later in the day, according to clerk of the course Ed Arkell.
Conditions changed overnight from good, good to soft in places while it is set to be a dry, sunny and warm day on the South Downs on Tuesday with highs of 27C.
Speaking just before 8am, Arkell told the Racing Post: "We changed it to good this morning and it should be another warm and sunny day. Looking back over the past few days, it's been quickening up slowly and I wouldn't be surprised if good to firm came into the description."
Non-runners
Overnight Vintage Stakes favourite The Parthenon is among the non-runners on Tuesday. His absence has led to Godolphin's Aomori City now heading the betting at 3-1.
1.50
1 Sir Busker (going)
2.25
6 The Parthenon (going)
3.35
6 Tashkhan (going)
5.55
3 Star Of Lady M (going)