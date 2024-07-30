Hotshot Harry

By Dave Randall, Live Tipster

Expert tipster Dave Randall is joining in the coverage providing tips and insight. What better way to start than his NAP for the afternoon's proceedings.

The opening race of Glorious Goodwood sees Enfjaar trading out on his own at around 3-1 favouritism with a break to around 8-1 the likes of Bystander and Tony Montana.

Enfjaar entered the tracker when showing Group-race potential in readily defying a penalty over a mile at Chelmsford in May 2023. A couple of disappointing efforts followed on turf, but he has got right back on track in his last three starts, including when winning back at Chelmsford over today's longer 1m2f trip and then following up in the John Smith's Cup earlier this month. The Lope De Vega gelding registered a Racing Post Rating (RPR) of 113 and clearly has every chance of registering a hat-trick from a 6lb higher rating of 105.

An awkward draw in stall 13, if wanting to race prominently once again, is the potential downside to his claims at cramped odds, though. There is little obvious out-and-out pace in this race and Enfjaar wouldn't want to get trapped out wide in a race with a modest tempo.

Sean D Bowen: jockey of King's Code Credit: John Grossick (racingpost.com/photos)

There are a few options if looking for alternatives, but on a World Pool day an each-way bet on King's Code on the Tote is advised. The four-year-old is representing an in-form David Evans, and Sean D Bowen is claiming 3lb in the saddle. Evans is 4-22 (18%) in the past 14 days and Bowen is 2-10 (20% +£6.13) when riding for Evans. The ground has already dried out to good at Goodwood and King's Code is another prominent runner who should have every chance of gaining a handy position from stall eight.

The Saxon Warrior gelding features off a mark of 90, dropping back in trip, having registered an RPR of 99 when second over an extended 1m2f at York on good ground in May. On a strict line through the winner Botanical the selection has the beating of Enfjaar in receipt of 15lb before factoring in Bowen's claim.

King's Code 1pt EW NAP on the Tote World Pool (3 places) - 1.50 Goodwood

