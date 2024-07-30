'He's extraordinary value and 7-1 is a crazy price' - David Jennings answers the burning questions on Tuesday

What's the big story?

Glorious Goodwood starting and the Galway races continuing. It's the first collaboration of the week, and between the two big summer bashes there are 15 races to get stuck into today.

The headline act is Kyprios in the Al Shaqab Goodwood Cup Stakes (3.35) . This idiot you're reading now thought Vauban would beat him in the Gold Cup and it turned out to be the 1,346,456th thing I've got wrong this year. I won't be making that mistake again.

Kyprios is not flashy. He has never bought shares in flamboyancy but he has one terrific trait that is often underestimated in this game – he wins, basically all the time.

He's won all three of his starts this season and nine of his last 11. He's already won five Group 1s and only an idiot would think he won't make that six here.

Is Kyprios a good thing?

Yes. Stupid question. Move on.

What's the bet of the day?

Some artistic licence in use here as we're going to deviate away from Goodwood and Galway and head over to Yarmouth for the 7f nursery (2.00) in which Art Market looks chucked in off a mark of 75.

He defied an in-running high of 49-1 on Betfair to somehow snatch victory from the jaws of defeat on his handicap debut over 6f at Ascot, but got away with just a 1lb hike. Delicious.

Another furlong is even more delicious and I'll be bitterly disappointed if he's beaten. He can rack up a sequence in nurseries.

What's the lay of the day?

It is sacrilegious to sneer at the chances of a mighty warrior like Kinross , but he is undoubtedly the lay of the day in the HKJC World Pool Lennox Stakes (3.00) at Goodwood.

He scrambled home in the race last year by a neck. It is a better contest this year, he comes into the race in worse form and he's a year older. You've got to take him on.

So, who wins the Lennox Stakes (3.00) at Goodwood?

Tiber Flow for me. He's extraordinary value at 7-1 – it's a crazy price. He's spent most of his life over 6f but he's a 7f specialist, if you ask me. Indeed, his record over this trip reads 1161 and the one blip came when he raced on the wrong part of the track at Newbury.

And what about the Colm Quinn BMW Mile Handicap (7.10) at Galway?

Emporio . He officially finished seventh of nine on his comeback at Fairyhouse but that seven should be a one among his form figures. He was absolutely robbed.

He was fifth in the Irish 2,000 Guineas once upon a time and rated 103 in his pomp, so a mark of 94 looks just lovely.

Give us one piece of punting advice for Tuesday?

Stay away from the final two races at Galway, a pair of impossible 18-runner handicaps. It would be easier to solve the Collatz conjecture.

Glorious Goodwood live blog

Join James Stevens from 10am on Tuesday for live coverage, tips and insight on day one of Glorious Goodwood

