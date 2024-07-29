'I loved the way he did it' - Feud puts in a smart display to claim victory for Richard O'Brien

Feud put in a smart display to land the opening 2m½f novice hurdle for Richard O'Brien to maintain his unbeaten record over jumps, leaving his trainer eyeing Graded targets for the four-year-old.

The half-brother to Irish 1,000 Guineas winner Fallen Angel struck once on the Flat when with Ralph Beckett, but relished the switch to hurdles when careering away to score by six and a half lengths at Listowel last month, and backed that up with another commanding performance here under Danny Mullins.

The 16-5 shot got in tight to a couple of hurdles, but a good jump at the second-last saw him take the lead on the turn for home, where he kept up the gallop to score comfortably by three and a half lengths.

O'Brien said: "I loved the way he did it. He made a few mistakes at Listowel and I thought that might still be in him a bit, but he was very clever. He jumped some of them beautifully, and the ones he didn’t he just kicked out of the way.

"I’m delighted for the lads [owners Lough Hyne Partnership], and it’s important to emphasise their importance to me – I’d never get a chance to buy a horse like this."

Mystical Power landed this race a year ago before going on to become a dual Grade 1 winner, and O'Brien is hoping Feud can make his mark at a similar level.

The trainer added: "We’ll explore his ceiling over hurdles, and if it’s a case of him becoming a lovely dual-purpose horse, we’ll see. I'm excited about him. Beforehand I said we’ll either go to Listowel for the Lartigue or the Royal Bond, so the dream has come true, for now.”

Son shines for Smiths

Son Of Hypnos bolted up in the 2m½f handicap hurdle to mark a special day for the Smith family as trainer Kevin saddled the winner for his father (also Kevin), while the seven-year-old was ridden by his nephew James.

After moving into the lead after the second-last, the 16-1 shot jumped the final flight still on the bridle before extending away to score by ten lengths from Clonbury Bridge.

The winning trainer said: "We've had an eye on Galway for a while and it's great when it works out. It's my first festival winner.

“It's fantastic for James to ride a winner here as he's been coming since he was a child.”

