Harry Wilson found 14-1, 6-1 and 11-8 winners in his last column - find out his tips for every race on Glorious Goodwood day one

Harry Wilson with his advice for all eight races at Glorious Goodwood on Tuesday . . .

1.50 Goodwood

Coral Chesterfield Cup Handicap, 1m2f

Harry's tip: Take Heart

Take Heart has been on the improve since stepped up to 1m2f last year, comfortably landing a handicap at Naas before finishing little more than three lengths behind Crystal Black, who has won three times since (including the Duke of Edinburgh Stakes at Royal Ascot) and is now rated 26lb higher. He has posted career-best Racing Post Ratings on his last three starts, including when going down by just half a length to a subsequent winner, and his run in the John Smith's Cup last time can be marked up as he was forced to sit last from a wide draw. I think he'll be seen to better effect on a sounder surface here and a 1lb drop for last time can only help matters.

Take Heart 13:50 Goodwood View Racecard Jky: Ben Coen Tnr: J P Murtagh

2.25 Goodwood

HKJC World Pool Vintage Stakes (Group 2), 7f

Harry's tip: Aomori City

Aomori City scored a shade cosily on his debut last month in a Nottingham novice connections last won in 2016 with talented sprinter Blue Point, drawing 12 lengths clear of the third, and bettered that when third in the July Stakes at Newmarket three weeks ago. He looked to be caught flat-footed by the smart Whistlejacket over 6f that day, but he stayed on well and looks sure to appreciate the extra furlong here, given he's a half-brother to a winning miler and there's plenty of stamina on his dam's side.

Aomori City 14:25 Goodwood View Racecard Jky: William Buick Tnr: Charlie Appleby

3.00 Goodwood

HKJC World Pool Lennox Stakes (Group 2), 7f

Harry's tip: Kinross

There are some potential improvers in this line-up who arrive in form, namely Noble Dynasty and English Oak, but I find it really hard to oppose Kinross, despite a disappointing effort last time. I thought he ran a mighty comeback at Newcastle, given he usually needs his first run of the season, and his July Cup effort can be excused as 6f on a quick enough surface has never been ideal. The majority of his best form has come at this trip and it's impossible to ignore his race form figures of 121, while there is every chance this will be run to suit, with a few front-runners in the field.

Kinross 15:00 Goodwood View Racecard Jky: Rossa Ryan Tnr: Ralph Beckett

3.35 Goodwood

Al Shaqab Goodwood Cup Stakes (Group 1), 2m

Harry's tip: Sweet William

Kyprios won this in 2022 and is sure to be a warm order after his Gold Cup success at Royal Ascot, but Sweet William was given too much to do when third behind that one last month and I'm sure he's got a big one in him. I thought Kyprios won in spite of the track back in 2022, when he hung left for the majority of the final two furlongs, where as Sweet William looked right at home when a comfortable winner of the Summer Handicap at the Glorious meeting last year. He may want a touch more juice in the ground, but he's perfectly fine on a sound surface and I don't think he has as much to find with the favourite as the ratings or prices suggest.

Sweet William 15:35 Goodwood View Racecard Jky: Robert Havlin Tnr: John & Thady Gosden

4.10 Goodwood

Coral Racing Club Handicap, 5f

Harry's tip: Jm Jungle

The Quinn yard know what it takes to win this race and Lord Riddiford, who has won the last three runnings, is back for more. I don't think anyone would begrudge him a fourth and he's sure to be teed up for it, but stablemate Jm Jungle makes more appeal with the ground drying all the time. He won the three-year-old handicap at the Glorious meeting last year and arrives just 2lb higher, despite running away with a fast-ground handicap in Bahrain (he was later disqualified for a banned substance). He caught the eye when coming late and fast to finish fourth in a ultra-competitive handicap at the Curragh last time and should go well from an unchanged mark.

Jm Jungle 16:10 Goodwood View Racecard Jky: Jason Hart Tnr: John & Sean Quinn

4.45 Goodwood

British Stallion Studs EBF Maiden Stakes, 6f

Harry's tip: Carrados

This is a very open maiden with a host of runners having shown promise, but the form of Carrados's second over course and distance last time has worked out very well and he can open his account. He ran into Principality that day, who had run into subsequent Group 2 winner Ancient Truth on his debut, while the third has won since and finished second in the July Stakes, and fourth and fifth both struck on their next starts. He looked better suited to this trip than the 5f on his debut but he took a fierce grip in front and that probably stopped him getting closer to the winner. He's been gelded since and should go close if settling better.

Carrados 16:45 Goodwood View Racecard Jky: James Doyle Tnr: Archie Watson

5.20 Goodwood

Ridgeview Fillies' Handicap, 1m

Harry's tip: Arisaig

Arisaig caught my eye on her handicap debut on the Rowley Mile in April, when staying on strongly from the back of the pack in a race in which it paid to race up with the pace. The switch to more prominent tactics didn't suit next time, but she produced a devastating turn of foot to come from last to first and demolish the field in a 7½f handicap last month, finally confirming that initial promise. She was again eyecatching at Royal Ascot, when not having the clearest of runs through but finishing third in her group on the far side, and didn't get enough cover at Newmarket last time. Jamie Spencer is booked, so she's likely to get get plenty of cover here, and she still looks well handicapped.

Arisaig 17:20 Goodwood View Racecard Jky: Jamie Spencer Tnr: Charlie Johnston

5.55 Goodwood

HKJC World Pool British EBF Fillies' Handicap, 6f

Harry's tip: Dapperling

Three-year-olds have won all three runnings of this race and Miss Bodacious and Dance And Romance, who head the market, have an obvious chance, but I think Dapperling is being underestimated. She didn't end her juvenile year well, but before that she had finished second in the Super Sprint behind Relief Rally, who was giving her just 3lb despite being rated 30lb higher, and had no luck in running in the Alice Keppel here. Her reappearance third was full of promise and that form has worked out superbly well, with the winner landing a Listed race, the second scoring and finishing second at Listed level, and the third and fourth both successful twice since. Her next two runs can be excused (didn't settle at the front and didn't have enough pace for 5f) and she looks seriously well handicapped if everything falls right.

Dapperling 17:55 Goodwood View Racecard Jky: Sam Hitchcott Tnr: Richard Hannon

