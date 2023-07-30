Nostrum to take the Baaeed route as connections swerve Sussex clash with Paddington

Exciting three-year-old Nostrum is set to take the Baaeed route and bypass the Qatar Sussex Stakes at Goodwood this week.

Sir Michael Stoute is leaning towards running the Juddmonte colt instead in Friday's Bonhams Thoroughbred Stakes , which means Ryan Moore will be free to ride him.

Moore had been on board when Nostrum won a Listed race at the Newmarket July meeting in good style on his first outing for nine months, but is committed to partnering Paddington in Wednesday's Group 1 Sussex Stakes.