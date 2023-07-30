'I won't be Frankie's target again' - Oisin Murphy right up for Royal Ascot rematch in Goodwood Cup

Oisin Murphy is relishing another tactical tussle with Frankie Dettori after Gold Cup principals Courage Mon Ami and Coltrane were declared for Tuesday's Al Shaqab Goodwood Cup (4.35) .

Ridden by Dettori, the John and Thady Gosden-trained Courage Mon Ami was three-quarters of a length in front of Coltrane and Murphy at Royal Ascot.

Declarations were due on Sunday morning for the Goodwood Cup, which the Gosden stable won four times in recent years with the mighty Stradivarius, and nine rivals will face the pair, but Gregory - a stablemate of Courage Mon Ami who won the Queen's Vase at Royal Ascot - will not line up.

Emily Dickinson, fourth in the Gold Cup and a Group 2 winner since, does take part, however.

"I'd love to reverse the form," Murphy, speaking to Racing TV on Sunday, said. "I think Coltrane will probably be more effective back over two miles than he is over two and a half, and I thought at Ascot we went a really even pace.

"I got sucked into the race plenty early enough and I gave Frankie a target. It's quite rare a jockey can change course, almost have their momentum stopped, and still pick up and win, but that's what Frankie managed to do on Courage Mon Ami.

"Analysing that, I have to think we really slowed down late on and I'll have that in my mind approaching Goodwood. I certainly don't want to be Frankie's target on Tuesday."

Giavellotto , who landed May's Yorkshire Cup, also appeared among the declarations along with Eldar Eldarov , the hero of last season's St Leger.

The Group 1, which offers £283,550 to the winner, is the highlight of day one of the track's flagship five-day fixture and good to soft, good in places was how clerk of the course Edward Arkell described the going conditions on Sunday morning.

Some light drizzle is possible on Sunday afternoon and evening, while Monday is due to be damp and there is a chance of showers on Tuesday.

Goodwood Cup declarations

Broome William Buick

Coltrane Oisin Murphy

Courage Mon Ami Frankie Dettori

Eldar Eldarov David Egan

Enemy Richard Kingscote

Giavellotto Andrea Atzeni

Lone Eagle Rossa Ryan

Ocean Wind Jim Crowley

Quickthorn Tom Marquand

Tashkhan James Doyle

Emily Dickinson Ryan Moore

