Four horses who will be suited by soft ground at Glorious Goodwood on Thursday - including a potential St Leger candidate

It is set to be testing conditions again on day three at Glorious Goodwood after rain hit the track on Wednesday, with the going described as soft on Thursday morning. Here we pick out four horses who will be suited by the ease underfoot . . .

1.50 Goodwood

Perfuse looks to have a big chance in Thursday's opener, with the Sir Michael Stoute-trained son of Lope De Vega certainly bred to handle the going.

Perfuse has encountered soft or heavy ground twice in his career. On his debut at Pontefract the ground was soft and he ran well, finishing second after enduring a less than ideal trip. Second time out at Nottingham on heavy ground, Perfuse relished conditions and won by seven and a half lengths.

Ryan Moore is booked to ride and Perfuse looks a leading player in this big-field handicap.

3.00 Goodwood

Espionage has shown a liking for soft ground throughout his career. Aidan O'Brien has kept the son of Galileo to soft underfoot conditions for all of his four starts, including when runner-up in a heavy ground Saint-Cloud Group 1 in October. He began his three-year-old campaign with a convincing success in a Roscommon Listed race under Ryan Moore, who maintains the partnership.

A first Group success could be forthcoming in the Gordon Stakes, a race won last year by St Leger runner-up New London, with Espionage priced at 8-1 for the Classic at Doncaster.

4.10 Goodwood

Gray's Inn has been a solid performer on soft ground so far this season, winning once and finishing a close second on debut, and her fourth-placed finish in a Sandown Listed contest in similar conditions last week was her most impressive.

That view was shared by the handicapper who raised her to an official rating of 90 for that performance last Thursday. She can run off her old mark of 73 today, meaning she is 17lb well in for this 7f nursery.

She has obvious claims in this contest with Thore Hammer Hansen aboard.

4.45 Goodwood

This Mark Walford-trained handicapper has form figures of 23211 on soft ground.

His two victories this season came in such conditions, including when running to a career-best Racing Post Rating of 85 at Chester last time. He could still be fairly treated off an official mark of 80 in this mile handicap.

