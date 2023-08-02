Paul Kealy's play of the day at Glorious Goodwood on Thursday

Holkham Bay

5.55 Goodwood



The son of Aclaim, a soft-ground Group 1 winner, Holkham Bay has shown bags of speed on his three starts to date, particularly last time at Doncaster when breaking really smartly and going well clear two furlongs out, only to be reeled in by the even-money favourite.

He traded at 1-5 in-running, though, and looked to have the winner and 6-5 second favourite (third) well cooked over a furlong out before running out of puff.

The form looks solid enough as the rest were beaten more than seven lengths, but Holkham Bay looks an obvious candidate for this drop in trip, and given his action and pedigree I'm pretty certain he's going to relish the ground as well (dam won on soft, her sire loved it).

An opening mark of 80 looks very fair and I expect him to make all for William Knight.

Holkham Bay 17:55 Goodwood View Racecard Jky: Callum Shepherd Tnr: William Knight

