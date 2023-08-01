Glorious Goodwood festival tips 2023: Wednesday's best bets from Racing Post experts

Day two of the Goodwood festival is upon us – but who do our top tipsters fancy most?

Our top Goodwood festival tips for day two

2.25 Goodwood: Whispering Angel Oak Tree Stakes

By Paul Kealy

A massive improver last season at sprint trips, she was talked about as a potential Prix de l'Abbaye filly at the time, but she evidently stays a bit too well for that, and she was right back to her best given some cut in the ground and 7f at Chester last time when second to Holguin.

There are obviously others in the field who will handle the ground, but none is drawn as well as Fast Response, who this time has the plum draw in stall one in a race that has been won by one of the three lowest-drawn fillies in five of the last seven years, while just one of the last eight winners has been drawn higher than six.

Fast Response 14:25 Goodwood View Racecard Jky: Clifford Lee Tnr: K R Burke

2.25 Goodwood: Whispering Angel Oak Tree Stakes

By Tom Segal

The two Godolphin fillies, White Moonlight and especially Dream Of Love, look to have a chance, but at a huge price I can't resist last year's runner-up Internationalangel from stall two as well.

She went well clear two out a year ago only to be caught on the line, but five of the first six home were drawn in the five lowest stalls while the outlier was Internationalangel from stall ten. She has to prove she is in the same form this year, but she ran an awful lot better at Chelmsford last time than she had done before this race 12 months ago.

Internationalangel 14:25 Goodwood View Racecard Jky: Marco Ghiani Tnr: Jane Chapple-Hyam

Get the best free bet offers and bookmaker reviews by visiting our dedicated free bets page now

3.00 Goodwood: Jaeger-Lecoultre Molecomb Stakes

By Laurence Morter

Baheer has shown a lot of promise in his two runs this season. He travelled well on his racecourse debut and backed that performance up with a dominant win last time out. He is a very big horse, whose sire won the Richmond Stakes at Goodwood in 2016, which should be of benefit here.

The drop back to five furlongs should not be too much of an issue as he had the race won inside the final furlong last time out and should continue on his upward curve.

Baheer 15:00 Goodwood View Racecard Jky: Pat Dobbs Tnr: Richard Hannon

3.35 Goodwood: Qatar Sussex Stakes

By Kevin Morley

It's hard to look beyond Paddington, who fulfils all criteria and continues to go from strength to strength. Inspiral is the only one to get close from a ratings perspective.

She'll need to build on her reappearance Queen Anne second, but is entitled to do so and is capable of bustling up the selection if returning to her best.

Paddington 15:35 Goodwood View Racecard Jky: Ryan Moore Tnr: A P O'Brien

Read these next:

'She doesn't just go on soft ground, she loves it' - Paul Kealy bids to follow up an 8-1 winner at Glorious Goodwood

The Punt Acca: Laurence Morter's three horse racing tips at Glorious Goodwood on Wednesday

Four Glorious Goodwood favourites who will be suited by soft ground on day two

Racing Post Members' Club: subscribe for just £9.99 this summer

Do you want £200+ of free bets? Racing Post have got the best offers, all in one place. Visit racingpost.com/freebets to find out more.