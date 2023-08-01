Glorious Goodwood festival tips 2023: Wednesday's best bets from Racing Post experts

Day two of the Goodwood festival is upon us – but who do our top tipsters fancy most?
2.25 Goodwood: Whispering Angel Oak Tree Stakes
By Paul Kealy
A massive improver last season at sprint trips, she was talked about as a potential Prix de l'Abbaye filly at the time, but she evidently stays a bit too well for that, and she was right back to her best given some cut in the ground and 7f at Chester last time when second to Holguin.
There are obviously others in the field who will handle the ground, but none is drawn as well as Fast Response, who this time has the plum draw in stall one in a race that has been won by one of the three lowest-drawn fillies in five of the last seven years, while just one of the last eight winners has been drawn higher than six.
2.25 Goodwood: Whispering Angel Oak Tree Stakes
By Tom Segal
The two Godolphin fillies, White Moonlight and especially Dream Of Love, look to have a chance, but at a huge price I can't resist last year's runner-up Internationalangel from stall two as well.
She went well clear two out a year ago only to be caught on the line, but five of the first six home were drawn in the five lowest stalls while the outlier was Internationalangel from stall ten. She has to prove she is in the same form this year, but she ran an awful lot better at Chelmsford last time than she had done before this race 12 months ago.
Get the best free bet offers and bookmaker reviews by visiting our dedicated free bets page now
3.00 Goodwood: Jaeger-Lecoultre Molecomb Stakes
By Laurence Morter
Baheer has shown a lot of promise in his two runs this season. He travelled well on his racecourse debut and backed that performance up with a dominant win last time out. He is a very big horse, whose sire won the Richmond Stakes at Goodwood in 2016, which should be of benefit here.
The drop back to five furlongs should not be too much of an issue as he had the race won inside the final furlong last time out and should continue on his upward curve.
3.35 Goodwood: Qatar Sussex Stakes
By Kevin Morley
It's hard to look beyond Paddington, who fulfils all criteria and continues to go from strength to strength. Inspiral is the only one to get close from a ratings perspective.
She'll need to build on her reappearance Queen Anne second, but is entitled to do so and is capable of bustling up the selection if returning to her best.
Read these next:
'She doesn't just go on soft ground, she loves it' - Paul Kealy bids to follow up an 8-1 winner at Glorious Goodwood
The Punt Acca: Laurence Morter's three horse racing tips at Glorious Goodwood on Wednesday
Four Glorious Goodwood favourites who will be suited by soft ground on day two
Racing Post Members' Club: subscribe for just £9.99 this summer
Do you want £200+ of free bets? Racing Post have got the best offers, all in one place. Visit racingpost.com/freebets to find out more.