Confirmed runners and riders for the Stewards' Cup on day five of Glorious Goodwood on Saturday

Dark Trooper will bid to give Wathnan Racing more glory at this year's Glorious Goodwood after he featured among a full field of 28 declared for Saturday's Coral Stewards' Cup (3.35 ).

Trained by Alban de Mieulle, the four-year-old finished a narrow second in the Wokingham Stakes at Royal Ascot last time, but will bid to go one better under Wathnan's retained rider James Doyle. The duo have already been victorious at this year's meeting when French Duke struck on Wednesday.

Dark Trooper will race off joint-top weight of 9st 12lb alongside the Richard Fahey-trained Ramzan after the weights were raised by 5lb at Thursday's declarations stage.

Fellow leading contender Albasheer has also been declared and bids to avenge his defeat in last year's running, when he finished eighth behind Aberama Gold. He struck at Ascot last time and his trainer Archie Watson also saddles Rhythm N Hooves.

Purosangue, last seen finishing second in a Group 3 at Sandown, drops back into handicap company for Andrew Balding and Oisin Murphy, with the trainer also represented by the Callum Hutchinson-ridden Fivethousandtoone.

Bunbury Cup runner-up Lethal Levi is also among the notable declarations in the 6f contest, while last year's winner Aberama Gold and Sergeant Wilko were among those balloted out.

In the Qatar Lillie Langtry Stakes (3.00 ) Harry Bentley has been booked for a notable big-race ride on Caius Chorister.

Bentley is now based in Hong Kong, but has had two rides at Goodwood this week and rides at Newmarket on Friday evening, partners the David Menuisier-trained five-year-old, who finished sixth in the Ascot Gold Cup last time.

Classy mare Free Wind and last year's winner Sumo Sam were also among the 12 declared for the 1m6f Group 2.

