Confirmed runners and riders for the King George Qatar Stakes at Glorious Goodwood on Friday

Highfield Princess will face ten rivals in Friday's King George Qatar Stakes (3.35) at Glorious Goodwood as the classy sprinter drops into Group 2 company in search of a first victory of the season.

The six-year-old is poised to go off a short price as she drops in grade for only the second time in 12 months while Dramatised, a 6-1 chance in the ante-post betting, was a notable absentee at the declaration stage.

Highfield Princess will be making her first start since finishing third in the Queen Elizabeth II Jubilee Stakes at Royal Ascot and that effort came just four days after she chased home Bradsell in the King's Stand.

Last summer she completed a top-level hat-trick with victories in the Prix Maurice de Gheest, Nunthorpe and Flying Five and will be seeking to re-establish herself as the leading five-furlong sprinter in Britain.

Yet in the Charlie Hills-trained Equality she faces an exciting new challenger in the division. He made a flawless transition to Group 3 company off the back of bolting up in a Windsor handicap and takes another step up in class. Hills will also saddle Equilateral, fifth in the King's Stand last time.

Karl Burke will be without Dramatised – winner of the Temple Stakes in May before flopping in the King's Stand – but still has representation in the race with Silky Wilkie. The Middleham Park four-year-old has posted consecutive runner-up efforts including in the Dash on his penultimate start.

There will be a rare challenger on British soil from the Czech Republic with Ponntos running for Miroslav Nieslanik. He will be ridden by Hayley Turner.

Elsewhere, exciting prospect Nostrum will be in action in the Bonhams Thoroughbred Stakes (2.25) where Royal Ascot winner Docklands is set to take him on.

Hamish and Candleford make up a strong challenge from the William Haggas stable in the l'Ormarins King's Plate Glorious Stakes (4.10) while a full field will line up for the £150,000 Coral Golden Mile (3.00) with Escobar topping the weights.

Friday's highlight in Ireland is the Guinness Galway Blazers Handicap Chase (6.00 ) and Paul Townend has been booked to ride the bottomweight Good Bye Sam for Willie Mullins.

The seven-year-old has only run four times for Mullins in hunter chases and will be making his first start since finishing a close second in a cross-country contest at the Punchestown festival last year.

Fire Attack tops the weights and there will be British interest with Your Darling contesting the race for Ben Pauling, with Lorcan Williams to ride.

King George Qatar Stakes runners and riders

Equality Ryan Moore

Equilateral Frankie Dettori

Ponntos Hayley Turner

Raasel Mick Appleby

Silky Wilkie Richard Kingscote

Highfield Princess Jason Hart

Kerdos Rossa Ryan

Ladies Church TBC

Makarova Tom Marquand

Nymphadora Jason Watson

White Lavender Clifford Lee

