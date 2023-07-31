Confirmed runners and riders for the Sussex Stakes at Goodwood on Wednesday

Superstar three-year-old Paddington will face five rivals as he bids to continue his perfect season in Wednesday's Qatar Sussex Stakes (3.35 ) at Glorious Goodwood.

With Nostrum's absence confirmed and Lockinge winner Modern Games also not declared, high-class filly Inspiral heads the opposition to Paddington, whose unbeaten five-race record this term features victories in the Irish 2,000 Guineas, St James's Palace and Coral-Eclipse.

Despite having no problem dispatching Emily Upjohn over 1m2f at Sandown last time, Paddington drops back to the mile as he targets a fourth successive Group 1 win.

The Aidan O'Brien-trained colt will aim to enhance the fine record of his age group in the £1 million contest. O'Brien has won the Sussex five times, all with three-year-olds.

Three-time Group 1 winner Inspiral makes her second start of the campaign under Frankie Dettori, having finished second in the Queen Anne on her comeback.

Aldaary has been a big mover to continue Shadwell's winning streak with his odds cut to 10-1 (from 33) by Coral on Sunday.

Coral spokesman David Stevens said: "Shadwell enjoyed a big-race double with wins for Hukum and Alflaila on Saturday, and with plenty of rain in the forecast for Goodwood in the coming days, punters reckon Aldaary could be a live Sussex Stakes contender in the same colours if the ground comes up testing on Wednesday."

Facteur Cheval, Chindit and Charyn complete the line-up with Berkshire Shadow and Kinross also missing out.

Sussex Stakes confirmed runners and riders

Aldaary Jim Crowley

Chindit Pat Dobbs

Facteur Cheval Maxime Guyon

Inspiral Frankie Dettori

Charyn David Egan

Paddington Ryan Moore

In the same day's Jaeger-LeCoultre Molecomb Stakes (3.00 ), exciting two-year-olds Kylian and Big Evs feature in a final field of eight for the Group 3 contest over the minimum trip.

A lot of hype has surrounded Kylian all season and he has got his act together with decisive victories on his last two starts for trainer Karl Burke, most recently at Listed level at Sandown.

Big Evs proved his ability on the big stage by winning the Windsor Castle for trainer Mick Appleby and makes his first start since Royal Ascot.

In the day's other Group 3, the Whispering Angel Oak Tree Stakes (2.25 ), leading contenders Fast Response, Jumbly and Matilda Picotte feature in the 16-strong line-up.

The ground at Goodwood for the start of the five-day Glorious meeting on Tuesday was eased to good to soft, soft in places (from good to soft, good in places) on Monday morning following 4.8mm of rain in the previous 24 hours.

A mainly damp and drizzly start is forecast for Monday before the weather clears during the afternoon. Tuesday is forecast to be dry and sunny with a breeze.

Qatar Sussex Stakes (Wednesday 3.35, Goodwood):

bet365: 2-5 Paddington, 4-1 Inspiral, 10-1 Aldaary, 16-1 Facteur Cheval, 33-1 Chindit, Charyn



Read these next:

What's on this week: It's Glorious as Goodwood returns alongside Galway summer festival

'Frankie Dettori's mounts will be popular' - bookmakers reveal big Glorious Goodwood and Galway liabilities

Racing Post Members' Club: subscribe for just £9.99 this summer

Do you want £200+ of free bets? Racing Post have got the best offers, all in one place. Visit racingpost.com/freebets to find out more.