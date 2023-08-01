Assessing Ryan Moore and Frankie Dettori's rides on day two of Glorious Goodwood

Ryan Moore and Frankie Dettori are among the star names in the saddle at Glorious Goodwood this week and arrived at the meeting in excellent form. Here we provide the lowdown on their mounts on Wednesday . . .

Westerton (1.50 Goodwood)

Trainer: Alan King

Form: 2-2213

Ground preference: Win and placed form on ground ranging from good to firm to soft

Spotlight view: Runner-up in two handicaps on soft in the spring; improved form ridden by Ryan Moore over 1m2f on good to firm for both starts since, making all in dominant fashion in a maiden at Sandown and third of 12 from off the pace in hot handicap at Newmarket; plenty in that latest run suggests that 1m4f is well worth a go.

Forecast odds: 11-2

Jumbly (2.25 Goodwood)

Trainer: Joseph O'Brien

Form: 861-24

Ground preference: Wins on good to firm, good and soft, best Racing Post Rating on good

Spotlight view: Her big win as a two-year-old came on soft and she's been a Group-class filly at two, three and now four; good second at the Curragh on seasonal/stable debut and every chance 1f out at Royal Ascot (again 1m on good) six weeks ago; fading into fourth last time, albeit not discredited, makes this return to 7f look interesting; among the best form.

Forecast odds: 11-2

Kylian (3.00 Goodwood)

Trainer: Karl Burke

Form: 3211

Ground preference: Recent career-best win on good ground, unraced on easier conditions

Spotlight view: A beaten favourite in his first two runs but reportedly a slow learner and he's come good the last twice, particularly impressive in slamming Hackman by 6l in a 5f Listed race at Sandown (good) after making striking headway from off a fast pace; major player provided he goes on the ground, having swerved his intended debut after conditions turned soft.

Forecast odds: 7-4f

Paddington (3.35 Goodwood)

Trainer: Aidan O'Brien

Form: 11111

Ground preference: Versatile, best RPR on good ground in Eclipse but a winner on soft and heavy

Spotlight view: Having a pretty busy season, with this being his sixth start of 2023; however, having kicked off his campaign with handicap/Listed wins (heavy/soft) he's subsequently posted a Group 1 hat-trick (1m/1m2f, good) and will be very tough to beat if his superstar form continues.

Forecast odds: 4-9f

French Invasion (1.50 Goodwood)

Trainer: Charlie Johnston

Form: 113

Ground preference: Only raced on all-weather, relations handled cut in the ground

Spotlight view: All three runs on the all-weather; impressed at Kempton in January before making harder work of it when landing a three-runner novice at Lingfield in February, both 1m4f; handicap debut at Southwell (1m3f) in February was a backward step but this scopey half-brother to the smart Raheen House looked a work in progress; off 155 days but Frankie Dettori booked; yard has fine record here.

Forecast odds: 9-1

Inspiral (3.35 Goodwood)

Trainers: John and Thady Gosden

Form: 1216-2

Ground preference: Best RPR on good to firm, dual Group 1 winner on good to soft, not encountered more testing conditions

Spotlight view: Unraced on soft; can be slowly away, and was markedly so when unplaced favourite in last October's QEII; however, she won two 1m Group 1s last year (good to firm/good to soft) and reappeared with neck second in Group 1 Queen Anne at Royal Ascot (1m, good), when held up in a race that suited those ridden prominently; a proper class act on her day and the obvious danger to Paddington.

Forecast odds: 4-1

Love De Vega (5.20 Goodwood)

Trainer: Charlie Johnston

Form: 3770-6

Ground preference: Both wins on good to firm, including joint-best RPR along with Ascot third on good

Spotlight view: Fair sixth on recent reappearance at Newmarket (7f, good to soft); well treated on last year's best 7f efforts on good/good to firm and could build on that latest run when back on a sound surface; Frankie Dettori booked.

Forecast odds: 13-2

