Four Glorious Goodwood favourites who will be suited by soft ground on day two

The going at Goodwood is described as soft, good to soft in places (from good to soft) following 6.8mm of rain overnight and more rain is expected throughout Wednesday. Here are four horses who will enjoy the conditions at Goodwood on day two . . .

1.50 Goodwood

Amleto has already proved his effectiveness on soft ground following a three-and-a-half-length success at Chester last time. The William Haggas-trained brother to dual Group 1 winner Sea of Class is also out of a mare who won on heavy ground and is related to several soft ground, Group-race performers in Italy. With conditions in his favour, the son of Sea The Stars is expected to be up to defying an opening mark of 89.

He heads the betting for the opening 1m4f handicap that was won last year by Secret State, who went on to be placed in a Group 2.

Amleto 13:50 Goodwood View Racecard Jky: Tom Marquand Tnr: William Haggas

2.25 Goodwood

This filly is undoubtedly at home in soft conditions with trainer Karl Burke quoted as saying she should “love the ground”, with four of her six victories coming on soft or heavy. She landed the Listed Wentworth Stakes at Doncaster in November on heavy ground and some of the horses behind her that day include recent Group winners Art Power and Commanche Falls.

This is a competitive 16-runner Group 3 but she is at the top of the betting, with her owners Nick Bradley Racing hoping for a repeat success having struck with Oscula last year.

Fast Response 14:25 Goodwood View Racecard Jky: Clifford Lee Tnr: K R Burke

4.10 Goodwood

Tropical Island was a convincing debut winner on soft ground at Ripon. Despite being slowly away and racing green, the Richard Fahey-trained filly picked up well and powered home to beat a more experienced market rival. She is by first season sire Inns Of Court, whose progeny appear to be well suited to an ease in the ground. Of his ten individual winners so far, four have won on ground described as soft or heavy.

She is vying for favouritism in this fillies’ conditions stakes and Fahey won this race last year with The Platinum Queen, who went on to win the Group 1 Prix de l’Abbaye before being sold for 1,200,000gns.

Tropical Island 16:10 Goodwood View Racecard Jky: Oisin Orr Tnr: Richard Fahey

4.45 Goodwood

By Lope De Vega and out of a mare who won on soft ground, this filly is certainly bred to appreciate conditions. Her half-brother and half-sister have won with ease in similar conditions and she looks to be following in their footsteps. Taking on slow ground for the first time at Salisbury last time, she ran out an emphatic seven-length winner and she has sound claims here despite an 11lb rise.

Ralph Beckett trains this filly and is aiming for his third win in the last four runnings.

La Isla Mujeres 16:45 Goodwood View Racecard Jky: Hector Crouch Tnr: Ralph Beckett

