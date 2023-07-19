'There's a big buzz' - hospitality nearly sold out and ticket sales strong as anticipation builds for Galway festival

Galway racecourse manager Michael Moloney has reported ticket sales and hospitality are performing particularly well for this year's summer festival, which starts on July 31.

The seven-day meeting at Ballybrit is one of the highlights on the Irish racing calendar and features prestigious handicaps such as the Galway Plate and Hurdle, which both boast a prize fund of €270,000.

Moloney said: "Our hospitality has been sold out for the first six days since four or five weeks ago. Ticket sales seem to be going very well too and we're ahead of where we were at this point last year.

"There's a real positive vibe around Galway city and everybody seems to be talking about the races this year. There's a big buzz and the hotels are more sold out than ever before. The indicators are all good.

"Unfortunately the hotel prices are quite high at the moment but people are struggling to get rooms and the availability doesn't seem to be there. We understand the cost of living is high, so we're trying to offer value at the course. We have a three-day ticket for €70 and there's great entertainment at the track along with the racing."

Moloney reports that the course has seen more than its fair share of rain in recent weeks but remains in top condition in preparation for a relentless seven days of racing on both the Flat and jumps tracks.

"The track is looking really good," he said. "We've had plenty of rain in June and July. In July we've had up to 150mm of rainfall. There was around 100mm in June too, so the ground is on the softer side at the moment. We're calling it yielding on the jumps and soft on the Flat. It can take more rain but it would suit us if it dried out a bit. The grass cover is really good and Gerry Broderick and his team are doing a fantastic job."

Jordan Gainford celebrates winning last year's Galway Plate on Hewick Credit: Patrick McCann (racingpost.com/photos)

Potential festival headline makers include Hewick, who could go for back-to-back Galway Plates, and Tudor City if he attempts to land his third Galway Hurdle.

Moloney said: "Racing is always about stories. Hewick last season was an amazing story, especially with what he went on to do afterwards, and Tudor City coming back last year for another Galway Hurdle success was brilliant. All those stories make the week from a racing point of view.

"We're always trying to do something different to attract new people from a promotion point of view. The podcast Let's Be Having You Galway has been great and there have been some brilliant interviews – there's a very interesting one with Davy and Edelle Russell. You have to try new things as the day you stand still is the day you start going backwards.

"We've always tried to raise up the lower-value races and the fact that the minimum value of any race is €17,000 is great. It's important for anyone putting that investment into racing by having a horse in training that they're well rewarded if they have a winner at Galway."

