'I'm as hungry as ever' - jockey Adrian Heskin returns to Ireland to continue riding career

Max McNeill on Adrian Heskin: "I'll still use him but he won't always be first choice"
Adrian Heskin: "The McNeill job was a dream one"Credit: Edward Whitaker

Adrian Heskin, a regular member of the British jumps weighing room in recent years, is to return home to Ireland to continue his career after a split with prominent owner Max McNeill in the spring.

The 31-year-old jockey said: "The plan for me and my wife Danielle was always to come back to Ireland and, without the certainty of a secure job in England for the coming campaign, it just brought that forward.

"I looked at my options and thought this was the best as I'll be able to continue riding and hopefully get to a high level again – I'm as hungry as ever – while I'll be able to set up the farm for the future too.

James BurnLambourn correspondent
Published on 19 July 2023Last updated 16:00, 19 July 2023
icon
