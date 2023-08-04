'It worked out great' - Ambitious Fellow lands the feature to keep Peter Fahey's memorable week going

Memorable moments have been plentiful at Ballybrit this week, but nobody has had more than trainer Peter Fahey.

Some of the post-race scenes after his three previous victories earlier in the week summed up what it means for small trainers to have a winner at Galway, but he saved the best one for Saturday when 14-1 shot Ambitious Fellow landed the Listed BoyleSports Handicap Hurdle.

It has also been a week to remember for his jockey Sam Ewing, who had not ridden a winner this season before Tuesday after returning from injury, and now has three.

The manner of this winner was reward for confidence and patience, as Ewing was presented with a run up the inner before the second-last which he seized. Ambitious Fellow then held off the challenge of the long-absent Bugs Moran by three-quarters of a length.

Fahey said: "Sam made a good move to nip up the inner and could have been the winning and losing of the race.

"The horse had lost his form a bit. He had an issue after he ran at Limerick last year and it took a while to get him back right, but he had a lovely run at Cork last time and it gave him confidence coming here.

"I was a bit worried about the ground for him but it worked out great."

Juvenile double for O'Brien

Paddington's performance in the Sussex Stakes was the highlight of Aidan O'Brien's Glorious Goodwood, and he rounded off the week in good style when combining with Seamie Heffernan for a juvenile double.

Navy Seal gave his supporters plenty to worry about despite being sent off at 1-4 in the mile maiden, however. Front-running newcomer Bad Desire kicked off the home bend and looked to have squared the race away, but Heffernan soon got his mount going and picked up to good effect late on to win going away by two and three-quarter lengths.

Heffernan said: "It's unbelievable how much of a baby he still is, even after having a run at Killarney. He went around Killarney like a horse who was only just broken. When the penny dropped late, he was still having a good look. I would say he has a massive engine and is still learning."

Only four went to post for the 7f nursery, and it may well have been won by a quality performer as O'Brien's representative Portland broke his maiden tag off a mark of 90.

It was dramatic race as favourite Jakajaro ducked away from the whip inside the last furlong, opening the door for Portland, and Heffernan sent him decisively through the gap.

O'Brien had indicated the son of Dubawi had disappointed him on his two previous runs, so this was not entirely unexpected. Heffernan said: "They went a good gallop, I rode him like the best horse in the race and he was. He was very like Navy Seal in that the penny didn't drop until very late, and in a few runs' time you are going to see the professional article. He has plenty of ability.

"I was coming to beat the favourite on his outside when he veered, but I was always going to beat him. It didn't really stop my momentum and he won well. He is definitely a stakes horse. Whether he is ready mentally for it yet, I don't know.

"I have to credit the team here at Galway to get the track in this condition after the inspection this morning. The ground has dried out hugely since racing started and having the fresh bit of ground was important."

