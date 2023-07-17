'We've had the race in mind for a good while' - Gordon Elliott reveals his team for the summer showpieces at Galway

Gordon Elliott is hoping Party Central can uncork the champagne and provide him with a first victory in the Guinness Galway Hurdle next month.

That lucrative pot, worth €270,000 in prize-money, is one of the very few remaining omissions from the impressive Elliott CV and Party Central could captain a team a five in search for a first success in the race on August 3.

The seven-year-old warmed up for the big bash at Ballybrit by winning a conditions race on the Flat for qualified riders at Bellewstown this month, and Elliott believes she is a different mare now to the one who had been finishing her race a little bit tamely over the last few seasons.