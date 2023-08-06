'I just can’t wait for Naas' - Wesley Joyce relishing return to saddle a year after suffering fall at Galway

Wesley Joyce "can't wait" to get back in the saddle at Naas on Monday a year after suffering multiple injuries when unseated at last season's Galway festival.

The 20-year-old jockey suffered the fall in the Listed Corrib Fillies Stakes at Ballybrit 12 months ago, when his mount Red Heel stumbled at the road crossing, ejecting Joyce and hurling him into heavy traffic a furlong into the race.

He was treated in intensive care at University Hospital Galway for his numerous injuries, including broken ribs, punctured lung, broken shoulder and fractured larynx.

During a long period of recuperation that involved working with Irish Horseracing Regulatory Board senior medical officer Jennifer Pugh, the Racing Academy & Centre of Education (Race) and The Jockey Pathway, Joyce was never in doubt he wanted to return to race-riding.

He began riding work six months ago and will make his long-awaited return to the track at the Kildare venue, having recently been passed fit to ride by the IHRB.

Joyce said: "It's brilliant to be back. I’ve been back riding for the last six months at Johnny Murtagh’s; he’s been a massive help and he's a great mentor to have. I’ve been ready to go for a while now but Johnny was just telling me to hold back a bit."

It was a hard road to recovery and Joyce credits Race as being instrumental in his return to the saddle.

"I’ve been doing a lot of work at Race and been using the mechanical horse," he said. "They have all been a great help."

The 7lb claimer is booked for two rides at Naas, partnering the Denis Hogan-trained Peerless in the 6f apprentice handicap at 2.50, and will link up with Murtagh, to whom he is apprenticed, with Wave Machine in the fillies' handicap over the same distance at 3.25.

"I just really can’t wait for Naas", said Joyce. "Denis [Hogan] has been a great help too and I would just like to thank everyone for supporting me. Also, a massive thanks to my agent Denis Linehan."

Joyce had notched 19 winners before suffering his injuries and had built a strong relationship with the likes of Murtagh and Michael Mulvany, riding eight winners for the latter.

Read these next:

Apprentice jockey Wesley Joyce to be discharged from hospital next week



Wesley Joyce makes 'significant progress' in intensive care after Galway fall

Racing Post Members' Club: subscribe for just £9.99 this summer

Subscribe to Racing Post Members' Club Ultimate Monthly and pay just £9.99 per month for your first two months! Available to new subscribers purchasing Ultimate Monthly using code SUMMER. First two payments charged at £9.99, renews at full monthly price thereafter. To cancel please contact us at least seven days before subscription is due to renew. Offer expires 30/09/2023.