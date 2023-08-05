'I never really had a worry' - Dunum dominates Ahonoora after Tuesday's near miss

Natalia Lupini's stable star Dunum, who started winning off a mark of 58 in May 2022, might well have put up a career-best performance with a convincing success in the feature €110,000 Ahonoora Handicap.

The gelded son of Ivawood was a little unlucky not to be completing a big handicap double having been caught close home when third in Tuesday's Colm Quinn Mile.

The drop back to seven furlongs here appeared tailor-made for the five-year-old, who scored by two lengths from staying-on 33-1 shot Snapraeterea under Billy Lee. Winning this so well off a mark of 95 means a crack at a stakes race could be in the offing.

Lee. riding his third winner of the week, said: "I thought it was going to be a stiff task from stall 17 in a big handicap, but I broke well and he got me into a good position. I never really had a worry from there on.

"I was probably in front long enough, he wasn't doing a whole lot, but, as big handicaps like that go, it was plain sailing. I could hear plenty of shouting behind me and I could tell a few might be getting boxed in, so I said I would commit and take a couple of lengths out of them. It worked.

"He gets a mile well, I just didn't think they went quick enough for him here on Tuesday and he was a bit keen. Even today he grabbed hold of it coming down the hill, but he had something in front of him just to keep him settled. He's a very uncomplicated horse, he just needs a good gallop in front."

He added: "I ride plenty of work for Natalia and her partner Craig Bryson. They're shrewd, good workers and very straightforward people. I enjoy riding work for them.

"It's been a good week, I rode a couple of nice newcomers for Paddy Twomey, and it's nice to finish on a note like that."

Barron bolsters brilliant week

It was certainly a week to remember for amateur jockey Ray Barron, who rode his third winner of the Galway festival when Declan Queally's mare My Design produced a game performance from the front to land the 3m½f handicap hurdle.

My Design scored by half a length over the staying-on Call The Tune to add to Barron's wins aboard Teed Up in Monday's amateur handicap and the heavily backed Fortunate Lightning for Charles Byrnes on Saturday.

It was some consolation for connections of My Design after she failed to get into the 2m6f Listed handicap hurdle on Saturday.

"Ray's 7lb claim made all the difference," said Queally. "I was disappointed she didn't get in on Saturday, she would have had 10st 4lb with Cian Quirke taking off 5lb. I didn't really like the idea of carrying top weight around here but we took our chance and Ray is a brilliant rider.

"He built a bond with her quickly. She's not the simplest mare when it comes to jumping but she found and really delivered for him. I'd say she'll be covered next year and we'll try to get some winning black type if we can."

Terrific Teed

Barron's Monday night-winning mount Teed Up gained his second victory of the week when justifying odds of 4-6 in the opening 2m½f handicap hurdle for the second year in a row for Emmet Mullins and rider Conor Clarke.

It was his first run over hurdles since winning the race 12 months ago, and he went close to winning three times at the festival having been just touched off by Brazil in Friday's Guinness Handicap.

Mullins completed a double on the day when Malbay Madness got up late to land the mile handicap under Colin Keane.

Crowd boost

Sunday's crowd of 14,129 was up from last year's 13,240, with the overall total attendance of 122,362 for the week at Galway 5,660 more attendees than at the same festival 12 months ago.

