Defending champion Hewick to face a full field in Wednesday's Galway Plate

Hewick will face five challengers from Willie Mullins and six from Gordon Elliott as he looks to defend the Tote Galway Plate (6.40 ) on Wednesday, with Brian Hughes confirmed to ride.

The eight-year-old went on to win the American National following his success in Ballybrit 12 months ago and was running a mighty race in the Cheltenham Gold Cup before falling two out. He only needed a month to bounce back to form in the Oaksey Chase at Sandown.

Hughes will have his first ride on the nine-time winner with regular rider Jordan Gainford injured and Rachael Blackmore, aboard on his last two outings, required on Gabbys Cross for Henry de Bromhead.

No horse has successfully defended the Galway Plate since Ansar in 2005 and Kilcruit is the leading fancy of five from Willie Mullins. He was a 15-length winner when dropped into handicap company for the first time at the Punchestown Festival and Paul Townend has elected to ride.

Mullins - a two-time winner of the race - will also send out the prolific Easy Game, seeking a fifth victory in a row, along with Ciel De Neige, Authorized Art and Fighter Allen.

Kilcruit: one of five Galway Plate runners for Willie Mullins Credit: Alan Crowhurst

An excellent start to the season for claimer Danny Gilligan has been rewarded with a big ride on Ash Tree Meadow for Elliott. The seven-year-old was a good fourth in the race last season and has warmed up for this with two solid efforts over hurdles and on the Flat.

Jack Kennedy will partner Grade 1-winning novice Fury Road while Hollow Games is another of interest, with Sam Ewing to ride. Andy Dufresne, The Goffer and Hurricane Georgie also run while Gevrey is first reserve.

Final Orders is 5-8 over fences and represents Gavin Cromwell and Sean Flanagan. He arrives in good form following a win on the Flat at Bellewstown at the start of the month.

Last season was a memorable one with success at the Cheltenham Festival for Barry Connell and Enniskerry looks a live contender. He was an easy winner over fences at Galway last year and is another to arrive after victory on the Flat.

Champ Kiely went on to finish third in the Ballymore Novices' Hurdle following his success in the Win 1,000 Euros Tote Fantasy Galway Bonus Maiden Hurdle (7.50 ) and the Mullins yard are well represented again, with impressive bumper winner High Class Hero the mount of Paul Townend.

Galway Plate declared runners

Hewick Brian Hughes

Kilcruit Paul Townend

Easy Game TBC

Fury Road Jack Kennedy

Lifetime Ambition Sean O'Keeffe

Andy Dufresne Aidan Kelly

Final Orders Sean Flanagan

Enniskerry Michael O'Sullivan

Visionarian Denis O'Regan

Ciel De Neige Mark Walsh

Foxy Jacks Gavin Brouder

Authorized Art TBC

The Goffer Donagh Meyler

Ash Tree Meadow Danny Gilligan

A Wave Of The Sea Simon Torrens

Gabbys Cross Rachael Blackmore

Fighter Allen TBC

Hollow Games Sam Ewing

Hurricane Georgie Conor McNamara

Lieutenant Command Cian Quirke

Upping The Anti Darragh O'Keeffe

Born By The Sea Phillip Enright

Reserves

R1 Gevrey

R2 Hereditary Rule

R3 Vina Ardanza

