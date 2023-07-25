'I would like to think he can run very well in the Galway Hurdle' - Paul Gilligan on his big festival contenders

Buddy One placed at the Cheltenham and Aintree festivals and trainer Paul Gilligan is hopeful his stable star can provide him with a memorable victory at his local track in next week's Guinness Galway Hurdle.

The Athenry-based trainer also saddles a strong chance in the festival's other €270,000 feature, with Born By The Sea on course for the Tote Galway Plate – provided he gets into the race.

Buddy One finished third to Iroko in the Martin Pipe at Cheltenham, despite hanging badly left on the run-in, and backed that effort up when runner-up behind Fennor Cross at Aintree.

He is priced at 20-1 to gain a much deserved big-handicap success next Thursday at Ballybrit.

"Buddy One turned up to the big festivals and never let us down," Gilligan said. "He was very unlucky at Cheltenham as when the crowd roared he just went away from them. He was only beaten a length and a half in the end.

"If he stayed straight I think he would have won, but it was still a great run. He backed it up at Aintree with another super run behind John McConnell’s horse. I would like to think he can run very well in the Galway Hurdle, if he gets in. He travels easy, so I think the drop back to two miles shouldn’t be a problem – he seems like he has plenty of boot."

Born By The Sea forms the second leg of Gilligan's assault on the lucrative handicaps, and he has already tasted success at the festival as he landed the Galway Blazers Handicap Chase in 2021.

Born By The Sea: won at the Galway festival in 2021 Credit: Mike Hewitt

The nine-year-old ran a cracker in the Grand National on his penultimate start, finishing sixth under Phillip Enright, and is priced up at a general 20-1 to enhance his strong Galway form next Wednesday.

Gilligan said: "Born By The Sea won the Blazers in 2021 and ran a cracker in it last year, and he has run well over hurdles at the track too.

"It was a super run at Aintree. He was very unlucky not to finish fourth as he just got squeezed up at the elbow, but it was still a great result. He seems in good shape. He worked the other day and did it nicely. We seem to be off a nice weight and hopefully he can sneak in."

He added: "It would be great to have a runner in each race, especially given we are local. You are always looking for horses good enough to run at Galway."

Buddy One was partnered by the trainer's son Jack at Cheltenham and Aintree, but the rider suffered a broken collarbone last Thursday. Another son, Danny, has been enjoying some great success with the Gordon Elliott team.

Gilligan said: "Jack and Danny are going well, but Jack has had a bit of misfortune as he broke his collarbone down in Killarney, and Danny is only coming back from a collarbone.

"It was terrible timing for Jack as he had a few nice rides at Galway. I hope I get Danny, but I can’t see myself getting him given he is attached to Gordon."

The Emmet Mullins-trained Filey Bay is the current favourite for the Galway Hurdle at 6-1, while Kilcruit heads the market for the Plate at the same price for Willie Mullins.

The ground at Galway was reported to be good, good to yielding in places on the jumps track and soft on the Flat on Tuesday morning ahead of next week's festival.

