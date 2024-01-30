Which star names remain in contention to run at the Dublin Racing Festival?

Galopin Des Champs , El Fabiolo , State Man and Marine Nationale remain in contention for this weekend's star-studded Dublin Racing Festival after Tuesday's forfeit stage.

The possible field for the Paddy Power Gold Cup (3.35) at Leopardstown on Saturday was reduced to five with a fourth clash between Galopin Des Champs and Fastorslow on the cards. Fastorslow has prevailed in their last two meetings, but last season's Cheltenham Gold Cup hero was back to his brilliant best in the Savills Chase over Christmas. Gerri Colombe was the notable absentee.

El Fabiolo is poised to take on stablemate and improving mare Dinoblue as six are in contention for the Ladbrokes Dublin Chase (2.10) on Sunday. Fastorslow has been kept in contention for this race too.

The Chanelle Pharma Irish Champion Hurdle (2.45) could feature another outstanding match-up between the Willie Mullins-trained State Man and Impaire Et Passe .

The target for their stablemate, leading novice chaser Gaelic Warrior , was not made any clearer as he featured in the fields for Saturday's Goffs Irish Arkle (2.25) and the following day's Ladbrokes Novice Chase (1.10) over two miles and five furlongs.

He would be a top-class opponent for last season's superb Supreme Novices' Hurdle winner Marine Nationale if connections opt to run him in the Irish Arkle, with Facile Vega, Found A Fifty and Sharjah among the others in contention for that Grade 1.

Tattersalls Ireland 50th Derby Sale Novice Hurdle-bound Ballyburn, Farren Glory and Slade Steel and Nathaniel Lacy & Partners Solicitors Novice Hurdle (1.20) favourite Predators Gold are among some of the leading young prospects who could appear.

Last season's Champion Bumper winner A Dream To Share is also on track to run in the Donohue Future Stars bumper (4.45).

As anticipated, horses entered owned by Caldwell Construction Ltd did not appear among the entries with owners to cease their racing string with a dispersal on February 5. Grade 1 winner Caldwell Potter is among the high-profile names who will not appear at the meeting.

Paddy Power Irish Gold Cup (Saturday)

Coko Beach

Conflated

Fastorslow

Galopin Des Champs

I Am Maximus

Ladbrokes Dublin Chase (Sunday)

Captain Guinness

El Fabiolo

Fastorslow

Gentleman De Mee

Saint Roi

Dinoblue

Chanelle Pharma Irish Champion Hurdle (Sunday)

Bob Olinger

Fils D'oudairies

Impaire Et Passe

State Man

Echoes In Rain



