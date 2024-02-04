2024 Dublin Racing Festival tips: Sunday's best bets from Racing Post experts

Day two of the Dublin Racing Festival is upon us – but who do our experts fancy most?

12.40 Leopardstown

By David Jennings

Having a strong fancy in a 20-runner Listed contest around Leopardstown, where luck is such an important ingredient, is not usually advisable but I'm willing to make an exception for Foxy Girl, who is my banker of the weekend in the opening 2m2f mares' handicap hurdle.

She rocks up here off a mark of 125 and, while punters have already had their fingers burnt by her twice this season, she is worth persevering with.

She beat In Excess in a Limerick maiden hurdle last season and he bolted up next time against Birdie Or Bust, posting a Racing Post Rating of 139. On that evidence, Foxy Girl must be chucked in.

Foxy Girl 12:40 Leopardstown View Racecard Jky: Rachael Blackmore Tnr: Henry De Bromhead

3.20 Leopardstown

By Liam Headd

The seven-year-old will be stepping into graded company for the first time, but that should not be an issue given how impressive he was in the Listed Paddy Power Chase over Christmas.

The Willie Mullins-trained chaser has produced an improved RPR in each of his four starts and you have to feel there is still more to come.

His jumping keeps getting better and he should relish the step back in trip given how he won over 2m5f at Cork under Brian Hayes, who returns to the saddle. The soft conditions will also be in his favour and he should go close again.

Meetingofthewaters 15:20 Leopardstown View Racecard Jky: Brian Hayes Tnr: W P Mullins

3.50 Punchestown

By Justin O'Hanlon

Gordon Elliott is well represented in this 2m Listed handicap hurdle and Jack Kennedy's choice By Your Side should have the race run to suit. Magical Zoe is a likely market leader and could be on a nice mark, as could his unexposed stablemate An Tobar.

However, preference is for the unexposed Ataboycharlie, up 9lb for winning a competitive handicap here at Christmas but with more likely to come. Hold-up horse Conyers Hill might chase him home.

Ataboycharlie 15:50 Leopardstown View Racecard Jky: J J Slevin Tnr: Edward Cawley

