Confirmed runners and riders for day two of the Dublin Racing Festival at Leopardstown - plus a big-race tip and free bet

State Man and Impaire Et Passe will face off again after the high-class duo were among a final field of five declared for the Chanelle Pharma Irish Champion Hurdle (2.45 ) on Sunday.

State Man was brilliant when beating Honeysuckle in the race last year and has returned in fine form this season with two more Grade 1 successes, landing back-to-back runnings of the Morgiana and Matheson Hurdles.

The seven-year-old had his Willie Mullins-trained stablemate Impaire Et Passe three and a quarter lengths behind him last time, and is the red-hot favourite to join an illustrious roll of honour as a back-to-back winner of the Irish Champion Hurdle.

Impaire Et Passe, last season's impressive Baring Bingham Novices' Hurdle winner, has suffered defeat in both starts this campaign and will once again be ridden by Daryl Jacob, with Mullins' number one jockey Paul Townend remaining on State Man. Echoes In Rain also runs for the Mullins yard.

The resurgent Bob Olinger, an impressive winner of the Relkeel Hurdle at Cheltenham last month, steps back up to the highest level, while the field is completed by the Gordon Elliott-trained Fils D'Oudairies.

Mullins is set to have a formidable team on the second day of the Dublin Racing Festival and El Fabiolo will also face four rivals in the Ladbrokes Dublin Chase (2.10 ).

Last year's star novice chaser is long odds-on to maintain his unbeaten record over fences and faces three stablemates, including last year's winner Gentleman De Mee, Dinoblue and Saint Roi. Captain Guinness is the only non-Willie Mullins-trained runner in the line-up.

A field of five will also go to post in the Ladbrokes Novice Chase (1.10 ), in which stablemates Gaelic Warrior and Fact To File face off.

Gaelic Warrior was switched to this contest having been set to run in the Irish Arkle the day before, while Mullins will also be represented by Grade 1 winner Grangeclare West. The two remaining rivals are the Gordon Elliott-trained American Mike and Found A Fifty, but the latter is set to run in the Irish Arkle.

Baring Bingham Novices' Hurdle favourite Ballyburn will face nine rivals in the Tattersalls Ireland 50th Derby Sale Novice Hurdle (1.40 ).

The field also includes Royal Bond Novice Hurdle winner Farren Glory, who must bounce back from a nasty fall in the Formby Novices' Hurdle at Aintree last month.

Ladbrokes Novice Chase confirmed runners and riders

American Mike Jack Kennedy

Fact To File Mark Walsh

Found A Fifty Sam Ewing

Gaelic Warrior Paul Townend

Grangeclare West tbc

Tattersalls Ireland 50th Derby Sale Novice Hurdle confirmed runners and riders

Absurde Brian Hayes

Ballyburn Paul Townend

Boher Road Donagh Meyler

Daddy Long Legs Patrick Mullins

Farren Glory Jack Kennedy

Fascile Mode tbc

Gold Dancer Danny Mullins

Jit Langy Mark Walsh

King Of Kingsfield Sam Ewing

Slade Steel Rachael Blackmore

Ladbrokes Dublin Chase confirmed runners and riders

Captain Guinness Rachael Blackmore

El Fabiolo Paul Townend

Gentleman De Mee Danny Mullins

Saint Roi Jody McGarvey

Dinoblue Mark Walsh

Chanelle Pharma Irish Champion Hurdle confirmed runners and riders

Bob Olinger Rachael Blackmore

Fils D'Oudairies Jack Kennedy

Impaire Et Passe Daryl Jacob

State Man Paul Townend

Echoes In Rain Danny Mullins

Ladbrokes Novice Chase betting tip and 1-2-3 prediction

By Maddy Playle, tipster

1 Fact To File

2 Gaelic Warrior

3 Grangeclare West

Another Willie Mullins monopoly. The bookmakers' early markets suggested Fact To File was the stable number one before Gaelic Warrior was switched to run here, and that would have been no surprise such was the manner of his victory in a beginners' chase here at Christmas.

Gaelic Warrior has a similar level of class but is more quirky, while Grangeclare West is likeable and appears better than ever but will need to be if his two stablemates are on song.

Grangeclare West 13:10 Leopardstown View Racecard Jky: Tnr: W P Mullins

