'Deplorable, reckless and dangerous' - BHA and Jockey Club slam Animal Rising for failed protest attempt during Derby

The BHA and Jockey Club have condemned Animal Rising for its “deplorable, reckless and dangerous behaviour” at Epsom after a protester broke on to the track during the running of the Betfred Derby, although the group ultimately failed to disrupt the Classic.

Animal Rising had insisted in the build-up to the Derby it would not disrupt the race after it had started, with one spokesperson stating it was an "absolute red line for us".

However, while the group was unsuccessful with its well-publicised plan to stop the race, a protester trespassed on to the home straight from the inside rail in the early stages of the Derby. A team of police and security staff quickly tackled the activist and carried him off the track within seconds, with Animal Rising claiming the trespasser was a "supporter" on Twitter.

A total of 31 arrests were made in connection with the protests, Surrey Police revealed, including a dozen at the racecourse. The race went off as scheduled and was won by Auguste Rodin for Aidan O'Brien and Ryan Moore.

The Jockey Club had met with Animal Rising members after its foiled attempt to stop the Grand National and was granted a High Court injunction against the group's plans to disrupt the Derby festival. Jockey Club chief executive Nevin Truesdale said it would now look to explore legal options.

A protester runs on to the racetrack but is arrested as he fails to disrupt the Betfred Derby Credit: Warren Little

Truesdale said: “Our security teams and the police acted swiftly and decisively to remove an Animal Rising protester who entered the racetrack after the Derby had started and while the race was being run.

“This reckless and illegal behaviour which threatened the safety of our equine and human athletes is a breach of the High Court injunction which the Jockey Club obtained last week and prohibits trespass. The court order provides a clear route to prosecution, fines and even the threat of prison for contempt of court and we’ll now take steps to enforce that.

“Animal Rising has repeatedly stated it would not attempt to disrupt any races while in progress and we utterly condemn their deplorable and mindless actions.

“The Derby was first run in 1780 and has continued despite two world wars, the coronavirus pandemic and a number of other extreme challenges. The fact that the 244th running of the race was able to take place on time today is testament to the determination of everyone to stage one of British sport’s most iconic and loved events.”

Julie Harrington, chief executive of the BHA, echoed Truesdale's comments and thanked the race organisers for acting timely to avoid disruption.

She said: "We strongly condemn the actions of the individual who ran on to the track after the Betfred Derby had started. Despite Animal Rising having previously stated on multiple occasions that it would do nothing to jeopardise the safety of horses and riders, this reckless and dangerous behaviour did exactly that and I'm grateful to Epsom’s security team for their swift response to ensure the race could be completed safely.

"I'd like to extend my thanks to the staff at the Jockey Club and my colleagues at the BHA, who have worked tirelessly to ensure the Derby could be staged safely, and to the race’s participants who co-operated fully during what were shortened preliminaries. I also want to thank Surrey Police for their decisive actions before the Derby."

Animal Rising had stated its intentions to disrupt the raceday, publicly voicing its determination to mobilise 1,000 people and interrupt proceedings. Surrey Police revealed they had made 19 arrests on Saturday morning in advance of the raceday in connection with planned criminal disruption.

Police said 11 arrests were made in the early hours of Saturday morning at addresses in Mitcham and Byfleet after receiving intelligence of likely disruption. A further eight arrests were made after a vehicle was stopped close to the racecourse.

Surrey Police superintendent Clive Davies added: “Our officers and event security responded quickly and decisively after a man ran on to the racetrack after a race had begun. We will not tolerate criminal behaviour which puts lives in danger, including those of the animals, jockeys, security staff and our officers.”

Animal Rising activists in the official protest area at Epsom racecourse Credit: Edward Whitaker

The Jockey Club said it had put in place the most “stringent and detailed security operation” in the history of the Derby with local police, while Animal Rising was given an official protest area by the main gate near the racecourse.

Animal Rising's campaign against racing

Aintree's Grand National was delayed in April when members of Animal Rising gained access to the course, with the world-famous jump race going off 15 minutes later than planned.

The illegal activity at Aintree led to 118 arrests, while a further 25 arrests were made following disruption at Ayr before the Scottish Grand National. Five individuals attempted a sit-down protest at a Flat evening meeting at Doncaster last month.

The Jockey Club has spent an extra £150,000 on security for Epsom, with the Betfred Derby having a scheduled off-time of 1.30pm. The time was brought forward to avoid a clash with the FA Cup final between Manchester City and Manchester United.

Animal Rising was offered a safe place to protest peacefully, directly outside the course, by the Jockey Club. The racecourse group's chief executive Nevin Truesdale said: "It's our duty and obligation to do everything we can to protect everyone's safety and prevent a repeat of the illegal and reckless protests we saw at Aintree in April."

In the lead-up to the Derby, Animal Rising spokesperson Nathan McGovern said: "People who feel horses are being used, exploited and put in harm's way are not going to be deterred from putting their bodies in the way to prevent that happening."

