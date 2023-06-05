Animal Rising protester to remain in custody after being refused bail at magistrates' court

The Animal Rising protester who gained access to the track during last weekend's Derby will remain in custody after being refused bail at Guildford Magistrates' Court on Monday.

Ben Newman, who was swiftly removed from the track on Saturday by police and security, pleaded not guilty to the charge of causing public nuisance and requested his case to be heard by the crown court.

The 32-year-old represented himself in court and will be remanded in custody until July 6, when he is scheduled to appear at Guildford Crown Court for a plea and trial preparation hearing.

Before pushing for a summary trial due to the "straightforward facts of the case", the prosecutor said: "The defendant can be seen to enter the track while the race is running. He put his own life and the lives of others at risk, and more importantly, the horses that Animal Rising claims to protect."

After the matter was referred to the crown court, the prosecution sought for Newman to remain in custody. It said he had "no regard for the safety of himself or others" and referenced this month's Royal Ascot, stating there were grounds to believe he may "attempt to disrupt more races and put more horses at risk".

When asked why he should be granted bail, Newman said he had carried out a "symbolic protest" and that the only impact was "jeering from the crowd".

The court heard he had committed a string of similar public nuisance offences and had been convicted for wilfully obstructing a highway in 2022. It heard he was granted police bail following a number of animal rights protests, including in April, with the condition that he did not attend any sporting events.

A further 30 people were arrested by Surrey Police before and during racing at Epsom on Saturday on suspicion of conspiracy to intentionally cause a public nuisance but were later bailed, including two women who were apprehended by officers "moments before" they were about to run on to the course.

An injunction covering much of Epsom racecourse was in force on Saturday, to act as a deterrent to protesters entering the track, as they had done when delaying the start of Aintree's Grand National by 14 minutes in April.

A spokesman for the Jockey Club, Epsom’s owner, on Sunday said it was considering taking legal action against the individual who made it on to the course, while costs for the extra security could potentially be sought from Animal Rising.

This story is being updated and more news will follow shortly.

