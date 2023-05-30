'I believe it's very likely people will get on the track' – the many challenges of defending Epsom

On a Tuesday morning stroll around one of Britain's most historic sporting sites, all appears to be as it should be. Horses head home after morning exercise, a lady in Lycra walks her dog and, on the hallowed Classic turf, watering devices refresh a track that will once again be the focus of millions around the world this weekend.

The only thing out of the ordinary on this peaceful morning walk four days before the takes place, in fact, is an innocuous plastic wallet that has been attached to a white gate just before the point where Saturday's Classic field is due to pass the seven-furlong pole. The wallet's contents are stapled pieces of paper, there to help ensure a global audience is able to witness the most famous of all Flat races.

Soon enough there there will be many more wallets, posted at roughly 50-metre intervals and displayed to warn protesters against seeking to disrupt the Derby. Inside each wallet will be