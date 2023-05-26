'We won't tolerate a repeat of the illegal disruption we saw at Aintree' - Jockey Club granted injunction to prevent Derby protests

The Jockey Club has been granted an injunction against Animal Rising protesters planning to disrupt next week’s Betfred Derby at Epsom after a successful court application in London on Friday.

The injunction, which was granted by High Court judge Sir Anthony Mann, will prohibit protesters from entering or throwing objects on to various areas of the racecourse including the track and parade ring, after the protest group publicly broadcast its intention to disrupt the Classic, which takes place on Saturday, June 3.

Individuals who act in breach of the court order could now be subject to proceedings for contempt of court, which may lead to a fine and/or imprisonment.

, detailing an expected cost of £150,000 for additional security and including four witness statements, one from chief executive Nevin Truesdale.

In a statement released after the hearing, Truesdale said: “Our number one priority will always be to ensure that the safety of all our equine and human participants and racegoers, officials and our own employees is not compromised.

“Animal Rising have repeatedly made it explicitly clear that they intend to break the law and disrupt the Derby festival and that left us with no choice but to seek this injunction, having consulted with a number of stakeholders including Surrey Police.

Epsom: hosts the Derby on June 3 Credit: Edward Whitaker

“We will never tolerate a repeat of the illegal disruption we saw at Aintree on Grand National day and we welcome today’s High Court ruling, which provides us with an additional layer of security to combat the threat of such dangerous and reckless behaviour."

The hearing followed a meeting on May 11 between the Jockey Club, BHA and Dan Kidby and Kerri Waters of Animal Rising, organised after the protest group had contacted Epsom to announce its intention to mobilise 1,000 people for the Derby.

Animal Rising has widely publicised its intention to try to disrupt the Derby meeting and the dossier supporting the Jockey Club’s application for a court injunction included 118 pages of social media posts made by the organisation advertising its activity and encouraging people to sign up for action.

The Jockey Club had offered the group – which was briefly successful in disrupting the Grand National after getting protesters on to the track at Aintree – a prominent place to stage a peaceful demonstration near the entrance to Epsom.

Truesdale added: “We believe everyone should have the right to peaceful protest and have offered Animal Rising an area near the entrance of Epsom Downs Racecourse to express their views in a law-abiding way. However, anyone who attempts to disrupt the race or compromise the safety of horses or humans will be dealt with robustly by our security teams and the police.

“As such I now urge Animal Rising to abandon any plans to breach security and respect the legitimate right of the thousands of people who will join us at Epsom Downs and the millions of people watching at home and around the world to enjoy the sport they love uninterrupted.”

Read this next:

Stay ahead of the field with 50 per cent off the . Enjoy the Racing Post digital newspaper and award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing. Plus, make informed betting decisions with our expert tips and form study tools. Head to the and select 'Get Ultimate Monthly', then enter the code WELCOME2023 to get 50 per cent off your first three months*.

*Available to new subscribers purchasing Members' Club Ultimate Monthly using code WELCOME2023.

First three payments will be charged at £19.98, subscription renews at full monthly price thereafter.

Offer expires 31/12/2023. Customers wishing to cancel will need to contact us at least seven days before their subscription is due to renew.