The Front Page

Watch: from the ridiculous to the sublime at Epsom, the Derby in review | The Front Page

Racing Post editor Tom Kerr is joined by James Stevens, Maddy Playle and Peter Scargill to discuss a dramatic weekend at Epsom.

The panel reviews Animal Rising's farcical attempt to disrupt the Derby and the debacle that marred the start of the Dash when several stalls failed to open promptly.

They then talk about Frankie Dettori's incredible Oaks day double and whether the riding legend will really hang up his boots, before finishing with the extraordinary training feat that was Auguste Rodin's Derby triumph.

Published on 5 June 2023Last updated 17:30, 5 June 2023
