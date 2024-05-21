Ralph Beckett gunning for Oaks glory as he considers running five at Epsom

Ralph Beckett has revealed he is considering running as many as five fillies in the Betfred Oaks on May 31 with the Hampshire-based trainer, who has twice won the fillies' Classic, considering a mob-handed approach to taking on the might of Aidan O'Brien.

O'Brien himself is no stranger to running multiple horses in the Epsom Classic – saddling two last year and four, five and three runners in the three preceding editions which he won – and having won key trials at Chester and Lingfield with Forest Fairy and You Got To Me , Beckett confirmed he intends to be doubly represented at the least.

Beckett, who was at Epsom to watch his Derby hopeful Macduff take a spin around Tattenham Corner as part of the annual pre-Derby meeting gallops event on the Downs on Tuesday, said: "The plan at the moment is that we will have two runners in the Oaks and it could even be four or even five.

"We're keen to run both trial winners You Got To Me and Forest Fairy, and we're also keen to run Seaward who has come forward from Chester, noticeably so. We'll wait on making a decision on Classical Song , while Treasure is only 40-60 for the race and is more likely to wait for the Ribblesdale."

You Got To Me: winner of the Oaks Trial at Lingfield Credit: Edward Whitaker

Only Ylang Ylang, Rubies Are Red and Ezeliya are shorter in the betting for the Oaks than the Beckett pair of Forest Fairy (10-1) and You Got To Me (16-1), who beat second favourite Rubies Are Red at Lingfield. Classical Song and Treasure are a best-priced 33-1, while Cheshire Oaks third Seaward is currently a 100-1 chance.

Beckett was less confident of his Derby hopeful Macduff, who was cut to 16-1 (from 33) by most bookmakers at the weekend after the news of the injury to his Sandown conqueror Arabian Crown emerged.

The son of Sea The Stars finished runner-up to the now sidelined Arabian Crown in that Group 3, as did Adayar before he went on to Derby glory in 2021.

Running in the colours of Juddmonte, Macduff represents the same connections as Westover, who also came direct from the Sandown Classic Trial to finish third to Desert Crown in 2022.

He looked at ease on the Epsom track, following Lord Melbourne over a mile at a steady tempo and finished nicely on the bridle at the end.

"Macduff is a straightforward customer and this was just to give him an away day as much as anything as he hasn't run since the end of April," said Beckett.

Macduff (left) leads his work horse Lord Melbourne at Epsom on Tuesday morning Credit: Jockey Club

"Whether he's good enough is the question but he's the sort of horse to bring back here in ten days time in terms of his make-up, and we're pretty hopeful if not confident that we'll get the trip. He looked a model pupil today but I was astonished to see he's 16-1. I was expecting double that but if we get him here in one piece we'll see."

Workforce in 2010 was the last Juddmonte horse to win the Derby and Beckett added: "Macduff has a great pedigree and I'm glad we're coming, put it that way. Regarding comparisons to Westover I think he's got a bit to do yet. Westover was a different kettle of fish altogether and I remember him dragging me around the paddock here two years ago whereas this fellow is a bit more straightforward.

"That's our view but it could happen as his stock improve from two to three and we weren't exactly in form when he finished second at Sandown. We hope he can step up on that. Given all we know about him, we're hopeful he'll handle the occasion on Derby day."

Rossa Ryan is looking forward to a first ride in the Derby and just his second in an Epsom Classic after putting Macduff through his paces.

Ryan, whose only previous mount was eighth-placed Moon De Vega, also for Beckett, in the Oaks in 2022, was happy after his spin around the Downs at 8.15am.

He said: "Macduff went round Tattenham Corner on the wrong leg this morning but handled it really well. You want to put them out of their comfort zone in these situations and he travelled away great.

Rossa Ryan on Macduff at Epsom Credit: Jockey Club

"He picked up well and has a good centre of gravity and I think he's put Ralph and Juddmonte's mind at ease with how he's handled it. The Derby has an open look to it this year but there are a few going under the radar."

He added: "The Derby and the Arc are the ultimate dream. I've never ridden in the Derby before but I've ridden in the Oaks when I finished eighth from a wide stall so we'll take it the same way and treat it as if it's just another race."

The ground was riding like a carpet for the gallops event with all jockeys happy on the going, which is officially described as good. Clerk of the course Andrew Cooper said: "It's good ground and we watered at the end of last week as we've only had 6mm of rain in the past fortnight.

"There is potential for some rain on Tuesday night and Wednesday but no-one seems to know how much and beyond that it looks dry with maybe some showers Sunday or Monday."

Betfred Oaks (4.30 Epsom, May 31)

Coral: 5-2 Ylang Ylang, 4 Ezeliya, Rubies Are Red, 10 Forest Fairy, 12 Tamfana, You Got To Me, 16 Classical Song, 20 Secret Satire, Treasure, 25 Content, Buttons, Siyola, 33 bar

Betfred Derby (4.30 Epsom, June 1)

Coral: 7-4 City Of Troy, 4 Ambiente Friendly, 5 Los Angeles, 10 Ancient Wisdom, 12 Diego Velazquez, Macduff, 14 Dancing Gemini, 16 Bellum Justum, Voyage, 20 Illinois, 25 Defiance, 33 Bar

Read these next:

Prince of Wales's dark horse among five runners declared for Thursday's Brigadier Gerard at Sandown

Derby decision to be left late for runaway Dante winner Economics

A week-long Derby festival among ideas under consideration to revive Epsom's fortunes

Sign up to receive On The Nose, our essential daily newsletter, from the Racing Post. Your unmissable morning feed, direct to your email inbox every morning.

