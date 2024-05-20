Derby decision to be left late for runaway Dante winner Economics

Economics may still contest the Betfred Derby on Saturday week with a decision on whether to supplement the runaway Dante Stakes winner set to be left until as late as possible.

Owned by Sheikh Isa Salman Al Khalifa, a member of the Bahraini royal family, Economics announced himself as a high-class performer with a six-length victory under Tom Marquand at York from last year’s Group 1 Futurity Stakes winner Ancient Wisdom.

However, despite his success in the Derby trial – and some bookmakers installing him as 7-4 favourite for the Classic – the three-year-old would need to be added back into the race on Monday, at a cost of £75,000, having been removed from it at the previous confirmation stage.