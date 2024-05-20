Derby decision to be left late for runaway Dante winner Economics
Economics may still contest the Betfred Derby on Saturday week with a decision on whether to supplement the runaway Dante Stakes winner set to be left until as late as possible.
Owned by Sheikh Isa Salman Al Khalifa, a member of the Bahraini royal family, Economics announced himself as a high-class performer with a six-length victory under Tom Marquand at York from last year’s Group 1 Futurity Stakes winner Ancient Wisdom.
However, despite his success in the Derby trial – and some bookmakers installing him as 7-4 favourite for the Classic – the three-year-old would need to be added back into the race on Monday, at a cost of £75,000, having been removed from it at the previous confirmation stage.
Read the full story
Read award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing, with exclusive news, interviews, columns, investigations, stable tours and subscriber-only emails.
Subscribe to unlock
- Racing Post digital newspaper (worth over £100 per month)
- Award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing
- Expert tips from the likes of Tom Segal and Paul Kealy
- Replays and results analysis from all UK and Irish racecourses
- Form study tools including the Pro Card and Horse Tracker
- Extensive archive of statistics covering horses, trainers, jockeys, owners, pedigree and sales data
Already a subscriber?Log in
inBritain
- Levy talks going to the wire with ministers due to update parliament on progress this week
- William Hill punter turns £33 into just over £39,000 in 90-minute winning spell
- A week-long Derby festival among ideas under consideration to revive Epsom's fortunes
- 'He had a few things go against him' - Big Rock's new trainer rues stumbling start in Lockinge disappointment
- 'It wasn't a sustainable idea' - Sunday evening racing scrapped in Britain after failure to hit betting turnover target
- Levy talks going to the wire with ministers due to update parliament on progress this week
- William Hill punter turns £33 into just over £39,000 in 90-minute winning spell
- A week-long Derby festival among ideas under consideration to revive Epsom's fortunes
- 'He had a few things go against him' - Big Rock's new trainer rues stumbling start in Lockinge disappointment
- 'It wasn't a sustainable idea' - Sunday evening racing scrapped in Britain after failure to hit betting turnover target