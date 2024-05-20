A week-long Derby festival among ideas under consideration to revive Epsom's fortunes

A week-long Derby festival and an additional big raceday are under discussion by Epsom as it looks to Aintree for inspiration in a drive to reinvigorate the course.

The track has been described as the Jockey Club's "problem child" due to its commercial underperformance and the absence of major meetings outside of the Derby and Oaks.

However, general manager Tom Sammes, who arrived at Epsom a week before last year's Derby, initially in an observational capacity, is determined to improve the track's fortunes.