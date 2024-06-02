Epsom course manager vows to try new ideas to tackle attendances as Derby day crowd falls below recent average

Epsom will use this year’s Derby meeting as a baseline for future runnings of the fixture with course manager Tom Sammes reiterating his intention to try new ideas to draw in crowds and increase awareness.

Sammes was overseeing his first Derby and Oaks this year and reported positive reaction to innovations such as local children singing the national anthem on both days, a new enclosure on the inside of the course and a revamped food offering.

A crowd of “around 27,000” people attended Epsom on Saturday according to the Jockey Club, an increase on last year’s attendance of 25,413. However, it was down on the 2022 spectator levels of 37,274 – when the Derby was part of Queen Elizabeth II’s official Platinum Jubilee celebrations – and below the pre-Covid attendances of 38,044 in 2019 and 35,258 in 2018.

Sammes said on Sunday: “There were a lot of really good initiatives but there’s still lots of room to grow. You can’t do everything all at once, and ultimately our number-one priority is to deliver 15 races that were exciting and compelling which is what we did.

“It was the first ‘normal’ Derby in five years where we’ve not had a big increase in numbers up or down as a result of other factors. One of the changes we can see across sport is that once customers get out of the cycle of coming year-on-year you have to work hard to get them back. Using this year as a baseline is a good way of looking at it and there’s lots of scope.”

Epsom: looking to build to the future after the 2024 Derby Credit: Alan Crowhurst (Getty Images)

In the build up to this year’s Derby, Sammes spoke of his desire to foster greater links with the local community to help improve Epsom. This year, a live draw for the Derby was held in the town centre but was criticised for its delivery, including the use of ping-pong balls with numbers drawn on in black marker, and lack of engagement.

Sammes said: “Growing the awareness of the Derby festival, and of racing generally, is all something we have to do; it would be fair to say not enough people know what’s going on here.

“We will try things and I know, for example, the draw we held in the town centre not everyone liked but I’m not afraid to try things and see whether they work. I don’t like seeing or hearing negative feedback, but if we’re going to change people’s views we can't keep doing the same thing and hoping it'll work. My overriding view, however, is that the meeting and its future is not as bad as some people try to make out.”

Derby day featured as part of the World Pool, with Sammes stating early indications had been that the Tote “were pleased with how the races held up, although I don’t have any numbers yet”, while a “full review” would take place into the circumstances of the death of Tears Of A Clown in the 3YO Dash.

A total of 1.3 million watched City Of Troy win the Derby on ITV Racing, an audience share of 13.8 per cent. The viewing figure was down from 1.5m last year, when the race was simulcast on two channels, and from the 1.6m who watched in 2022.

