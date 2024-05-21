Prince of Wales's dark horse among five runners declared for Thursday's Brigadier Gerard at Sandown

Royal Rhyme , a 25-1 outsider for the Prince of Wales's Stakes, will put his Royal Ascot credentials to the test as the Karl Burke-trained colt is among five declared for Thursday's Chasemore Farm Brigadier Gerard Stakes (7.37) at Sandown.

The smart Elite Status bounced back to form at Newbury on Saturday for Burke to enter the Royal Ascot picture in the Commonwealth Cup and there will be similar hopes that Clifford Lee's mount can enhance his reputation ahead of the meeting next month.

The four-year-old was impressive when winning the Doonside Cup at Ayr in September but weakened out of contention, having hit the front two furlongs out, when last seen finishing fifth in the Champion Stakes at Ascot in October.

His task on Thursday was made easier as the highest-rated runner and Ryan Moore's intended mount, Okeechobee was not declared along with the William Haggas-trained Mujtaba.

Isle Of Jura is rated just 1lb lower than Royal Rhyme having enjoyed a tremendous winter campaign for George Scott in Bahrain, winning four races including his last three.

Isle Of Jura: winner in Bahrain under Callum Shepherd

Certain Lad will represent the in-form Jack Charlton operation. The eight-year-old finished fourth on his comeback at Newbury and won at this level in 2020.

Amy Murphy will field Miss Cantik after her 22-1 victory in Leicester's King Richard III Cup last month while Elegancia completes the line-up.

Trueshan features among seven runners in the Chasemore Farm Henry II Stakes (7.07) where he could step closer to the Gold Cup at Royal Ascot.

Godolphin's Trawlerman, winner of the Long Distance Cup at Ascot on Champions Day last October, was a notable absentee at the declaration stage, meaning William Buick instead switches to Chesspiece and Ryan Moore partners Metier . Last season's Ebor runner-up Sweet William has also been declared.

Royal Ascot prospects Hawaiian and Enchanting Empress are among the two-year-old talents on show in the Orbital Veterinary Services National Stakes (6.37) .

Chasemore Farm Brigadier Gerard Stakes confirmed runners and riders

Certain Lad George Bass

Isle of Jura Callum Shepherd

Royal Rhyme Clifford Lee

Elegancia William Buick

Miss Cantik Frederick Larson

