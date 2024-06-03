'He thinks he’s won the Derby!' - Voyage was first past the post at Epsom but it was a surreal experience for oblivious owner Julie Wood
Owner Julie Wood has recounted what she described as the "surreal and unreal" experience of being unaware that her Derby dream had been dashed within three seconds of the start, as she struggled in vain to locate Voyage and jockey Pat Dobbs.
After 24 years as an owner with Richard Hannon senior and junior, Wood and her husband Chris remained in the dark about the fate of the once-raced Voyage, who slipped coming out of the stalls and decanted Pat Dobbs on the Epsom turf after barely three strides, before leading home City Of Troy and the rest of the field to be first past the post in the world's most famous Flat race.
Wood says she has been overwhelmed by the messages of commiseration from across the racing world, as she and the Hannon team dust themselves down and prepare for Royal Ascot with Voyage.
