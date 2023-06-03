'I thought we had it' - agony for Amo Racing as 66-1 shot King Of Steel comes close to causing major shock

Kevin Stott was left kicking himself after getting arguably the biggest thrill of his racing life – and then seeing Derby glory snatched away from him.

Stott had never before ridden in the Epsom Classic and was aboard 66-1 shot King Of Steel for Roger Varian, who was confident the Wootton Bassett colt would equip himself well. That proved to be the case when the three-year-old, who was trained by David Loughnane last year, hit the front two furlongs from home, but an unlikely result did not come off as the pair were collared late by Auguste Rodin and Ryan Moore.

Now living near Newbury, Stott is part of the Amo Racing operation run by football agent Kia Joorabchian, who was also gutted at the near miss.

"It was a huge run," said the jockey. "Fair play to the trainer. Roger obviously had him perfect and it was unfortunate we couldn't see him in the Dante [when King Of Steel became upset in the stalls], but he's come here and run a massive race.

"I kick myself a little bit as I think maybe I was in front a bit too long on a horse who has only had two runs, but we were beaten by a very good horse.

"I believed a furlong down, but that's racing and I know I have a very good horse to look forward to for the rest of the year."

Kevin Stott: "I kick myself a little bit as I think maybe I was in front a bit too long" Credit: Edward Whitaker

It is not the first time Joorabchian has hit the crossbar in the Derby, this year sponsored by Betfred. In 2021 his Mojo Star was a 50-1 second to Adayar, and he said: "What can I say? I thought we had it, but that's two Derbys and two seconds with two outsiders. Next time we won't be an outsider if they have any brains.

"I remember seeing him in Keeneland with [bloodstock agent] Alex Elliott, who loved him. I said to Alex the horse looked like a complete machine, so we bought him and he's taken time and broke his maiden incredibly at Nottingham last year.

"We probably should never have run him in that really tough ground in the Vertem Futurity at Doncaster, but I take the blame for that and Roger has done an incredible job getting him ready. We knew what we had in the Dante, but he was as fresh as a button today and was unfortunate – he just got caught.

"He'll come on a lot for that run and I don't think he'll get beaten again by the winner."

Pressed on how he felt, Joorabchian added: "I just want to sit and cry! I feel like I've done 12 rounds with Mike Tyson.

"We always loved him and he was always entitled to run in big races. Roger has loved him since the day he arrived in his yard.

"You've great meetings like Royal Ascot and the Kentucky Derby, but is there a more historic, more incredible race to win than the Derby?"

