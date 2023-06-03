'The confidence Aidan had in his horse you don't ignore' - Gosden full of praise for Ballydoyle master

The wizardry of Aidan O'Brien was on full display in the Betfred Derby when the master trainer coaxed Auguste Rodin back to form to record a famous victory – something that came as no surprise to John Gosden.

Gosden might be British racing's equivalent of O'Brien, who has already accrued legendary status within the sport, but Saturday's triumph had people reaching for even more praise after Auguste Rodin bounced back from an ugly display in the 2,000 Guineas.

"Take nothing away from the winner," said Gosden, whose 4-1 Derby favourite Arrest was a well-beaten tenth of the 14 runners.

"It was a brilliant achievement from Aidan to get the horse back from the Guineas because obviously something went wrong there. He had a hell of a target to reel in King Of Steel and it was some race; two proper horses.

"The confidence Aidan had in his horse you don't ignore – it's as simple as that."

Sir Michael Stoute merits mention in the same breath as Gosden and O'Brien and although he was deflated by the effort of Passenger, who had been supplemented and finished 12th, he was full of praise for the winning trainer.

He said: "We know Aidan is a genius – he hasn't got to keep telling us, but he is!"

John Reid won the Derby on Dr Devious in 1992 and was not shocked by the outcome of the world's most prestigious Classic.

"He obviously stays really well but connections must have been disappointed with the Guineas," Reid said.

"He met traffic problems early at Newmarket, but when you're going that speed in those types of races you can't afford to take those kinds of knocks. It affected his confidence but I fancied him today.

"We know how good a trainer Aidan O'Brien is and if he didn't think he wasn't half-right the horse wouldn't be here, would he? The clue to me yesterday was when someone well in the know at Ballydoyle said to me, 'We might not win the Oaks today, but we'll definitely win tomorrow'."

Willie Ryan was a weighing room colleague of Reid and won the Derby on the Gosden-trained Benny The Dip in 1997.

He has a foot in the Godolphin camp and works for Charlie Appleby, whose Military Order trailed home last.

"I think the Guineas was probably a bit sharp for the winner and he needed the mile and a half," Ryan said. "It was a great training performance and you have to respect whatever Aidan does and says. I wouldn't say I fancied the horse, but you have to respect Aidan's judgement."

